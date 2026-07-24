DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / "Do not suppress them, give them wings": Sanjay Manjrekar urges support for youth amid paper leak protests

"Do not suppress them, give them wings": Sanjay Manjrekar urges support for youth amid paper leak protests

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:03 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Friday expressed support for students protesting over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, saying he stands in solidarity with the youth of India and urging that their voices should not be suppressed.

Advertisement

Widespread protests continued at Tolstoy Marg and Janpath in the national capital, as activists and students pressed on with their demonstration against the Centre over exam paper leaks and systemic issues in education.

Advertisement

"I stand in solidarity with the youth of India. Do not suppress them, give them wings. They will take India to new heights," Manjrekar wrote in an X post.

Advertisement

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina called for calm and constructive dialogue amid the ongoing NEET paper leak protests, expressing hope that the current situation would lead to thoughtful decisions, greater opportunities, and a stronger future for students, educational institutions and the nation.

"Every challenge is an opportunity to find better solutions. Hoping the current situation leads to calm, constructive dialogue and thoughtful decisions that create opportunities, and a stronger future for students, institutions, and the nation," Raina also wrote in an X post.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said the government has agreed to their request to hold talks at a neutral venue on Friday and reiterated to push forward their demands, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, one of the core demands of the students.

The discussions will take place at the Constitution Club of India.

The development came after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike at Medanta Hospital in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at a hospital. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts