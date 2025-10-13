New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Indian pace veteran Ishant Sharma extended his best wishes to young opener Shubman Gill, who has been appointed as India's captain for the tour to Australia for three ODIs following a promising start as Test captain.

Advertisement

Ishant spoke to ANI on the sidelines of a pickleball event, Pickle Pros, which is a collaborative initiative by M3M Foundation and LegaXy. During the event, India's first-ever dedicated pickleball centre was inaugurated in Noida.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Ishant said, "Just good luck, do well (to Gill). Keep doing what you have been doing for the country."

Advertisement

Shubman, who was appointed as the Indian skipper for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 starting tour to England, has had a promising start to his stint as Test captain, having earned a hard-fought 2-2 draw in the UK. In India, his team is now on the verge of whitewashing the West Indies 2-0, with the second Test ongoing in Delhi and India chasing 121 set by the Windies.

Gill also led India in five T20Is during the tour to Zimbabwe last year, following India's T20 World Cup win, and the series was won 4-1. He continues to be a crucial part of the T20I set-up as a vice-captain. He has also led the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the past two seasons, reaching the playoffs this year after a near-bottom-of-the-table finish in 2024.

Advertisement

The pickleball centre was inaugurated at Billabong High International School, Sector-34, Noida.

On his association with the initiative as one of its co-founders, Ishant said, "It (Pickleball is fun). It combines table tennis' skill set with tennis' fitness. It is fun playing this in a big court."

The event was graced by distinguished guests, including Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Rohan Jaitley, Dr Payal Kanodia, and co-founders Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Umesh Yadav.

The new Pickleball Centre is designed to offer a world-class platform for players to train, compete, and experience one of the fastest-growing sports globally. Combining elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, Pickleball provides an exciting, inclusive, and accessible avenue for fitness, recreation, and skill development.

Dr Payal Kanodia shared her thoughts at the launch:

"Through this collaboration with LegaXy, we aim to nurture sportsmanship, teamwork, and inclusivity. Pickleball is an engaging sport that promotes both fitness and fun, and we are thrilled to see its journey begin here in India," she said.

Amitesh Shah, Founder & CEO of LegaXy, said:

"At LegaXy, our mission is to redefine the sporting experience in India. Pickleball is more than a game--it's a way to bring communities together, encourage active lifestyles, and provide opportunities for young talent to shine. We are proud to partner with M3M Foundation in creating this first-of-its-kind centre." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)