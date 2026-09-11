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Home / Sports / "Do you guys still have a curfew": Warner takes jab at England's recent off-the-field indiscipline in banter with 'Barmy Army'

"Do you guys still have a curfew": Warner takes jab at England's recent off-the-field indiscipline in banter with 'Barmy Army'

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ANI
Updated At : 06:27 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Melbourne [Australia], September 11 (ANI): Former Australian batter David Warner got into playful banter with the English Fan Army, the 'Barmy Army', on social media after facing some trolling, taking a jab at the England team's recent off-the-field disciplinary issues and asking them to "find a new target".

England's official fan group, the 'Barmy Army', took a jibe at Warner after Saim Ayub registered a pair of ducks in the final Test against England at Edgbaston, posting a stat about him registering a pair twice on English soil.

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To this, Warner had a witty reply, which also took a playful jab at England's recent off-the-field problems related to players breaking team curfew and being involved in drinking/club incidents, most recently pacer Brydon Carse.

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"Hey guys, sorry the time zone got the best of me. Interesting stat. When was the last time I went 42 innings without a test hundred?? Oh do you guys still have a curfew? Asking for a mate," posted Warner.

To this, 'Barmy Army' posted a hilarious reference to Warner's struggles against Stuart Broad, posting, "Good to see you’re still nibbling outside off, Dave. Some habits die hard."

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Warner had a mediocre record in England, scoring just 980 runs in 37 innings at a strike rate of 26.48, with nine fifties. He fell to Stuart Broad 17 times in 31 innings, including four ducks. This also included six dismissals in the 2019 Ashes in the UK, where he scored a paltry 95 runs across five Tests, with a fifty.

Warner finally ended the banter, replying, "Been retired a few years now! Eyes have gone, think you need a new target or you still need followers. Happy to buy a few for you guys."

Warner retired from international cricket in 2024. Warner made 112 appearances in the Test format and scored 8786 runs at an average of 44.6. In red-ball cricket, he has 26 hundreds and 37 fifties as well.

In the T20I format, the southpaw batter played 110 matches and racked up 3277 runs at an average of 33.4 and a strike rate of 142.5. His impressive tally includes a sole ton and 28 half-centuries. In the ODI format, Warner has amassed 6932 runs at an average of 45.3. In 50-over cricket, he has a whopping 22 hundreds and 33 fifties. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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