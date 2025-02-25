Houston [USA], February 25 (ANI): Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria slammed Pakistan team management for lack of quality, full-time spinners in the ICC Champions Trophy squad, saying that the team lacks ability to think out of the box.

A shortage of quality spinners did do a lot of damage to Pakistan during their ICC Champions Trophy match against arch-rivals India in Dubai. On a slow surface, the team's sole specialist spinner Abrar Ahmed, delivered a fine spell of 1/28 in 10 overs. But their mainstay fast bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi (2/74 in eight overs), Haris Rauf (0/52 in seven overs) and Naseem Shah (0/37 in eight overs) leaked plenty of runs, which gave India a five-wicket win, thanks to a chase masterclass by centurion Virat Kohli.

Speaking to ANI about lack of spinners with Pakistan during the tri-nation series at home against New Zealand and South Africa, which they lost in the finals and the CT 2025, Kaneria said, "When there is a home series, or a tri-nation series, or a Champions Trophy, there is no sign of spinners. Abrar is alone, how much can he do all alone. Salman and Khushdil are batting all-rounders, not bowling all-rounders. On the other hand, India had quality bowling all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel who can bat well too."

Kaneria was also critical of the team's lead pace trio, saying, "Shaheen, who used to bowl at 150 kph at one point in his career, has declined in his pace. Naseem is not performing like he should since a while. Haris goes for a plenty of runs. I do not know why he is playing."

Kaneria tore into Pakistani team management for not using other bowlers well and failing to develop fine leg spinners and left-arm spinners. He also opined that the spin twin of Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, who delivered heroics for Pakistan in their recent home run, outclassing teams at home with their solid spin, should have been given a chance to play ODIs.

"There is one left-arm spinner. You could have had him play ODIs. Just because he is doing well in Tests, he has been tagged as a Test cricketer. He is also experienced. Sajid Khan is also a great off-spinner, you could have utilised him," he added.

Sajid has played 12 Tests for Pakistan, taking 59 wickets at an average of 27.28, with best figures of 8/42. In his last five Tests, he has taken 37 scalps, averaging 21.03. In his last four Tests, Noman also took 36 wickets at an average of 13.31, with best figures of 8/46. They were the reasons behind Pakistan's come-from-behind series win against England at home last year.

Kaneria made allegations against Pakistan team management for not using a rotation policy for their players and dumping new players just after a few matches.

"On what basis did you bring Faheem Ashraf in the team for CT? To have him sit on the bench? If you wanted to play him, you should have played him. Or else, you could have used a spinner instead. Why you did not have Usman Khan play? He can bat faster. This is the problem with Pakistan. It is like they are given a list of where a particular batting or bowling order will go. They do not think out of the box because they do not have that capacity.

Like, have Babar play down the order a little, have Saud Shakeel come up the order. Where is that fast bowling all-rounder Aamer Jamal? He played in the tri-series but went missing later. In South Africa, you had Sufiyan Muqeem playing. Where did he go? The wicket was difficult for him in South Africa. You played him and shattered his confidence. You did not play him in the tri-series at home when you needed him because you would have got a slow wicket in Dubai. There is a same old story, same old tape that is being repeated since years," he added.

Pakistan's last Champions Trophy match will be against Bangladesh on February 27 at Rawalpindi. (ANI)

