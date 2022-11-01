Doing the trick, treat to watch

MELBOURNE, October 31

Aaron Finch returned to form with a timely half-century but finished under an injury cloud as Australia eased to a 42-run win over Ireland at the T20 World Cup today to keep their semifinals hopes alive.

Captain Finch’s 63 off 44 balls helped the champions post an imposing total of 179/5 at the Gabba in Brisbane before Australia’s bowlers led by Mitchell Starc terrorised Ireland’s top-order on Halloween.

Australia move to second in Group 1 behind leaders New Zealand, who have a game in hand, but the hosts missed a golden opportunity to lift their net run-rate above third-placed England after reducing Ireland to 25/5 early on.

An unconquered 71 by Lorcan Tucker rallied Ireland to 137 before they were bowled out after 18.1 overs. Tucker was dropped on 35 by Pat Cummins, leaving bowler Starc fuming.

“We didn’t get it in the right area enough (to Tucker),” Starc said. “We take that catch and we could be sitting here talking about how we snuck back in the net run-rate or whatever.”

Nonetheless, with the top-two teams advancing to the semis, the pressure is on Jos Buttler’s England to take down unbeaten New Zealand at the same venue tomorrow.Australia have other injury worries apart from Finch, who spent most of Ireland’s chase off the field. No. 6 batsman Tim David was also spared fielding duties with hamstring soreness.

Brief scores: Australia: 179/5 in 20 overs (Finch 63; McCarthy 3/29); Ireland: 137 all out in 18.1 overs (Tucker 71*; Zampa 2/19). — Agencies