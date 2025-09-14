Domestic cricket stalwart Jalaj Saxena signs with Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): Indian domestic cricket veteran all-rounder Jalaj Saxena signed with Maharashtra as team gears up for 2025-26 season of domestic season.

The official Instagram handle of Maharashtra Cricket announced Jalaj's signing with Maharashtra.

Saxena recently parted ways with Kerala following nine seasons with the side, reported ESPNCricinfo on Tuesday. After making his debut in domestic cricket in 2005-06 as a part of his home state, Madhya Pradesh, he moved to Kerala in the 2016-17 season and played there till the 2024-25 season for a total of 125 matches, as per ESPNCricinfo.

"A Stalwart Joins the Ranks Stalwart of the Indian domestic cricket, Jalaj Saxena now joins Maharashtra! With a remarkable record of 7060 runs and scalping 484 wickets in First-Class cricket, his all-round brilliance adds immense strength to Team Maharashtra ahead of the upcoming domestic season. MCA family extends a warm welcome and wishes new milestones and greater heights together," posted MCA on their Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOif9uHgc3L/?hl=en

In 125 matches with Kerala, Jalaj made 3,153 runs and scalped 352 wickets across all formats. He was a solid first-class performer, with 2,252 runs, including three centuries and 269 wickets at an average of 20.68, including 23 five-wicket hauls.

In the 2024-25 season, Kerala fell short of Ranji Trophy title against Vidarbha and he earned his name in the history books to become the first-ever player to achieve a double of 6,000 runs and 400 wickets. His 269 wickets are the second-most for a Kerala player in first-class cricket, behind 310 by KN Ananthapadmanabhan.

Across his entire first-class career, Jalaj has made 7,060 runs at an average of 33.77 with 14 centuries and taken 484 wickets, including 34 fifers, at an average of 25.48.

Despite being one of the most consistent all-rounders in domestic scene over last two decades, Jalaj has never played for India, with spin all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel being the recent stars keeping him out of the hunt.

Maharashtra will play their Ranji opener against Kerala from October 15 onwards. (ANI)

