Dominant Chennai Singams enter their first-ever ISPL final

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 3 (ANI): In a thrilling encounter of ISPL Season 3, Chennai Singams secured their maiden final berth after defeating Ahmedabad Lions in the first Qualifier at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat, according to a release.

Bowling first, the pace attack of Chennai Singams dismantled the batting lineup of Ahmedabad Lions for just 57 runs, with Ashish Pal taking 3 scalps. Chennai Singams chased down the target of 58 in 8 overs with 5 wickets in hand and became the first team to qualify for the final of ISPL Season 3.

After being asked to bowl first, Chennai Singams roared in the first over itself of Qualifier 1. Ashish Pal dismissed both the openers, Sikandarbhai Bhatti and Prathamesh Thakare, for golden ducks. Ahmedabad Lions' batter Birendra Ram counter-attacked with 2 sixes, but Chennai Singams' Golden Arm Jagannath Sarkar got rid of Birendra Ram & Sanjay Kanojiya in his ISPL Swing Ball Overs Spell. Ashish Pal dismissed Pradeep Patil for just 3 runs. The bowling department took wickets at regular interval restricting Ahmedabad Lions to 24/5 at the halfway mark.

Captain Ankur Singh joined the party as Ketan Mhatre took a fantastic one-handed catch to dismiss Ashiq Ali Shamsu on the very first ball of his spell. Ahmedabad Lions chose Sunil Kumar to bowl the 50-50 Challenge Over, but the raw pace of Sunil Kumar got the better of Jignesh Patel, the Captain of Ahmedabad Lions, and he conceded just 3 runs in the 50-50 Challenge Over.

Ahmedabad Lions were all out for 57 in 9.4 overs, with Anurag Sarshar dismissing their last batter Amit Naik for 20(15). Ashish Pal was the best bowler in the display, picking up 3 wickets. Jagannath Sarkar and Anurag Sarshar picked 2 wickets each, Captain Ankur Singh and Sunil Kumar picked 1 wicket each.

Chasing the target of 58, Vice-Captain Ketan Mhatre led the charge by hitting 2 boundaries and 2 sixes in the first over of the 2nd innings. Ahmedabad Lions bounced back by picking 5 wickets. Aman Yadav finished the match with an unbeaten knock of 22 runs from 11 balls. Chennai Singams chased down 58 runs in 8 overs and defeated Ahmedabad Lions by 5 wickets.

With this win, Chennai Singams became the first team to qualify for the ISPL Season 3 final, marking their first-ever ISPL final appearance.

Chennai Singams will play the Final of ISPL Season 3 on 6th February 2026, Friday, at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat. (ANI)

