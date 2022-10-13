Dominant India crush Thailand by 74 runs to enter women's Asia Cup final

PTI

Sylhet, October 13

A dominant India crushed minnows Thailand by 74 runs to storm into the final and remain on course for a record-extending seventh women's Asia Cup title here on Thursday.

The win over Thailand took India to their eighth straight Asia Cup final -- four each in ODI and T20 formats. Before 2012, the tournament was a 50-over-a-side affair.

The semifinal contest against Thailand was always expected to be a cakewalk for India and it turned out to be so.

India posted 148 for six after being sent in to bat and then restricted Thailand to 74 for 9 in the lopsided contest.

Chasing the target, Thailand were never in the hunt as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

The Thai women, however, fared much better than their previous outing against India in the league stage, where they were crushed by nine wickets.

In that match, the Indians bundled out Thailand for just 37 runs in 15.1 overs and then chased down the target with consummate ease.

On Thursday, the Thai women gave a better account of themselves with the bat despite being reduced to 21 for 4 in the eighth over.