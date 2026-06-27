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Home / Sports / Dominant India thrash Pakistan 7-1 in FIH Pro League

Dominant India thrash Pakistan 7-1 in FIH Pro League

Sukhjeet, Harmanpreet and Hardik starred as India overturned a first-quarter deficit to hand Pakistan a crushing defeat

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PTI
London, Updated At : 11:18 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Dominant India thrash Pakistan 7-1 in FIH Pro League. Image credit/Instagram @fihockey
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The Indian men’s hockey team produced a dominant display to thrash arch-rivals Pakistan 7-1 in the reverse fixture of the FIH Pro League’s London leg.

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After conceding an early goal, India stormed back through strikes from Sukhjeet Singh (20th), Harmanpreet Singh (26th), Hardik Singh (34th), Jugraj Singh (35th), Abhishek (41st), Raj Kumar Pal (44th) and Dilpreet Singh (54th) to register an emphatic victory at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre here on Friday.

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Midfielder Hardik was adjudged the Player of the Match.

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The contest began at a frenetic pace, with India earning the first penalty corner inside 90 seconds following a sharp baseline run by Mandeep Singh. Pakistan, however, looked dangerous on the counter and won a penalty corner in the 13th minute.

After India lost a video referral, Pakistan captain Abu Bakar Mahmood converted the ensuing drag-flick to put his side 1-0 ahead.

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India seized control in the second quarter with quick ball movement and accurate long passes that stretched the Pakistan defence.

Pakistan suffered a setback in the 18th minute when Ahmad Nadeem was struck on the face by a deflected pass from teammate Ali Ghazanfar and had to leave the field.

India capitalised almost immediately. Harmanpreet’s powerful drag-flick from a penalty corner was deftly deflected home by Sukhjeet in the 20th minute to restore parity.

Six minutes later, the Indian skipper found the top-left corner with another drag-flick from a penalty corner to hand India a 2-1 lead at halftime.

India extended their dominance after the break. Consecutive penalty corners in the 34th minute led to a penalty stroke, which Hardik calmly converted to make it 3-1.

Pakistan earned two penalty corners in quick succession but the Indian defence stood firm.

Moments later, India launched a swift counter-attack after repelling Pakistan’s second penalty corner. Dilpreet combined brilliantly with Sukhjeet before setting up Jugraj, who finished clinically in the 35th minute to make it 4-1.

India’s relentless attack continued as Sukhjeet set up Abhishek, who scored on the run in the 41st minute.

Towards the end of the third quarter, India won four successive penalty corners, with Raj Kumar Pal reacting quickest to tap in the rebound off Harmanpreet’s drag-flick and extend the lead to 6-1.

India remained disciplined at the back in the final quarter while continuing to press forward. Dilpreet completed the rout with the seventh goal in the 54th minute.

Pakistan earned two late penalty corners, but veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh produced crucial blocks to ensure India’s commanding 7-1 victory.

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