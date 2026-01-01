DT
Home / Sports / Dominant Vedanta Kalinga Lancers beat SG Pipers 6-1 to stay top of the table of Men's Hockey India League

Dominant Vedanta Kalinga Lancers beat SG Pipers 6-1 to stay top of the table of Men's Hockey India League

ANI
Updated At : 12:01 AM Jan 18, 2026 IST
Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India] January 17 (ANI): Table-toppers Vedanta Kalinga Lancers opened the Bhubaneshwar leg of the Men's Hero Hockey India League (HIL) with a commanding 6-1 victory over SG Pipers, according to a release.

Playing at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Saturday, the Lancers extended their winning streak to five matches, proving they are the team to beat this season.

Boby Singh Dhami was named Player of the Match for a brilliant playmaking performance that kept the Pipers' defence on the back foot all evening. Cooper Burns (8', 23') and Alexander Hendrickx (39', 56') each scored twice, while Craig Marais (10') and Angad Singh (54') added one goal apiece to complete the rout. KY Williot scored the solitary goal for the Pipers.

The match began with the Lancers controlling possession and moving the ball with confidence. The pressure paid off in the 8th minute when Cooper Burns found the back of the net to give the his side an early lead.

Just two minutes later, a slick passing sequence allowed Craig Marais to double the advantage. However, the Pipers responded almost immediately. In the 11th minute, skipper Jarmanpreet Singh set up KY Williot, who finished perfectly to make it 2-1. Despite the Pipers winning a late penalty corner, the Lancers' defence held firm to end the first quarter in the lead.

The Pipers started the second quarter aggressively, hunting for an equaliser. However, the Lancers' defence, anchored by goalkeeper Krishan Pathak, remained resolute. In the 23rd minute, the Lancers capitalised on a sudden turnover, feeding the ball to Cooper Burns, who scored his second of the night to make it 3-1.

The Pipers had a golden opportunity to climb back into the game with four successive penalty corners, but Pathak pulled off a series of spectacular saves to keep the scoreline unchanged heading into halftime.

The Pipers continued to push forward in the third quarter but struggled to break through the solid Lancers' backline. In the 39th minute, the Lancers earned a penalty corner after a strong attacking run.

Specialist Alexander Hendrickx stepped up and fired a trademark "bullet" drag-flick into the net, extending the lead to 4-1. Pipers' attacker Williot tried to spark a comeback with a late run into the circle, but once again, Pathak was there to deny the chance.

The final quarter was a professional display from the league leaders. While the Pipers missed a point-blank tap-in in the 52nd minute, the Lancers remained clinical.

Angad Singh made it 5-1 in the 54th minute with a well-taken goal, and just two minutes later, Hendrickx hammered home his second penalty corner of the night to seal the 6-1 win.

The victory ensures the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers remain comfortably at the top of the standings. The action continues tomorrow as SG Pipers take on Shrachi Bengal Tigers at 5 pm, followed by the Lancers facing off against Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons at 7.30 pm. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

