Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings' batting coach, Michael Hussey, has discarded the notion that CSK's pool of Indian players is well past their prime and remained optimistic about bringing the best out of them in the remainder of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Apart from their bowlers' incapacity to shut down the opposition batters, CSK's seasoned Indian stars have delivered a low output with the bat. Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, and Deepak Hooda, Chennai's prized experienced stars, have been delivering rustic performances with the bat.

On Friday, CSK fell to a resounding 8-wicket defeat against the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders. Hooda, Shankar and Tripathi combined to put up 45 runs as Chennai limped to 103/9 in the first innings. Hooda returned with a four-ball duck. Tripathi, who was pushed at number three from the opening slot, played a tortoise-paced 16 from 22 deliveries. Shankar was more prolific after he managed to garner 29 from 21 deliveries.

Advertisement

Despite their misfiring form, CSK has preferred the trio over IPL rookies, including Delhi's Vansh Bedi and Tamil Nadu's C Andre Siddarth, who might turn their season around. After CSK surrendered to its fifth defeat on the trot, their first in the cash-rich league, Hussey rooted for the experienced individuals to find their swagger while citing past successful revival stories, including Shane Watson.

"I don't agree with that. You know, we've had players in the twilight of their careers come and play at CSK in the past. I think of Shane Watson. I think of Ajinkya Rahane, and they've performed really well for CSK. So I still think that the players that we've got still have some good cricket in front of them and can still offer us a lot. So, I don't necessarily agree that, you know, they're beyond their best. I still think we can find their best and see some great performances from them," Hussey told reporters at the post-match press conference, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

Tripathi and Hooda sit in hot water, considering their abysmal form in the 18th edition of the tournament. Tripathi, tasked to provide a blistering start in the top order for Chennai, has a mere 46 runs from four matches, averaging 11.50.

On the other hand, Hooda has wrestled for form even more with just seven runs from three matches at a meagre average of 2.33. Shankar has fared well among the trio after mustering up 109 runs from four games at 54.50, yet CSK's consecutive failures have washed away his performances.

Hussey acknowledged that the Super Kings possess talented youngsters in their roster but claimed that the team management is unwilling to fast-track them into the team until they're up and ready for the mounting challenge.

"With regards to blooding youngsters, we want to pick guys when they're ready to perform as well. We've got some very good players that are waiting for their chance. No question about that. But sometimes I think when teams give up the ghost and think, 'oh well, we can't win the tournament anymore; well, we'll just try the youngsters now.' We're still here to try and progress in the tournament as far as we can," he added. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)