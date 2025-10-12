New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Following India left-hand opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's exceptional knock in the second and final Test of the series at Arun Jaitley Stadium, West Indies legendary cricketer Brian Lara hilariously urged the southpaw, "don't beat up our bowlers so bad," as he lauded the youngster's impressive batting skills.

After dazzling on the opening day, Jaiswal resumed his overnight score of 173 and could add just two runs to his tally before he lost his wicket against the run of play. In the second over of the opening session, Jaiswal punched the ball from Jayden Seales straight to mid-off and darted for a swift single.

Jaiswal travelled halfway, but Gill sent him back, who seemingly didn't show any intent to sprint for a single. Tagenarine Chanderpaul collected the ball quickly and caught Jaiswal short of the crease with a sharp throw. Wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach uprooted the bails off the stumps, leaving spectators and Jaiswal in disbelief. He exchanged a couple of words with Gill at the crease before returning to the dugout on 175(258).

While talking to Jaiswal in a video posted by BCCI, Lara requested the batter and said, "Don't beat up our bowlers so bad."

In the ongoing Test series against the West Indies, Jaiswal has scored 211 runs in two innings at an average of 105.50 and at a strike rate of 67.62 with the help of one century. In 2025 so far, he has scored 654 runs in eight matches and 14 innings, averaging 46.71, with three centuries and two fifties.

In 26 Test matches, the 23-year-old player has featured in 48 innings, amassing a total of 2,420 runs at an impressive average of 52.60. Demonstrating both consistency and attacking intent, they maintain a strike rate of 66.33, scoring seven centuries and 12 half-centuries along the way.

Jaiswal continues his remarkable form as he crossed the 3000-run mark in international cricket across all formats on Friday. Jaiswal achieved this milestone during Day 1 of the second and final Test.

Jaiswal has slammed 3158 runs in just 50 fixtures, averaging 47.81, including eight hundreds and 17 fifties, with a strike rate of 76.83 and a best of 214*.

The only other player to achieve this multiple times on the first day on Indian soil was Virat Kohli, who also accomplished this feat on the same two venues (151 vs England in Vizag in 2016 & 156 vs Sri Lanka in Delhi in 2017).

Five out of Jaiswal's seven Test hundreds have been above 150; only Don Bradman has had more 150+ scores before turning 23 (8). Jaiswal, as an opener for India, has slammed the most number of hundreds since his debut (7); the rest of the others combined is 6.

Among all teams, the next most by an opener in the same period is four centuries by Ben Duckett. (ANI)

