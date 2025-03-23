New Delhi [India] March 23 (ANI): Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar brushed off speculations regarding Indian legend MS Dhoni's retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), and said every time people raise this question, the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain proves them wrong.

Lauding Dhoni, he said age is just a number for him, and he still has the ability to hit the ball into the stands

"Why should we even ask that question? Why put pressure on him? Every time people question MS Dhoni, he proves them wrong. Don't doubt his ability. Even at this age, he's hitting sixes not just past the boundary but into the stands during practice. Age is just a number when it comes to Dhoni," Gavaskar, who is a Jio Star expert said on Jio Hotstar.

Advertisement

The former India captain also spoke about the attacking mindset displayed by batters in the IPL he said they understand how to catch the powerplay when only two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle. He also talked about batters' mindstep of scoring 10-12 runs per over which gives their team a strong platform for 180-200 runs.

"Batters are getting more adventurous and aggressive. They understand that the powerplay--where only two fielders are outside the inner circle--must be capitalized on. You have to aim for 10-12 runs per over and reach around 60-75 runs in the first six overs, even if you lose just one wicket. That creates a strong platform to push towards 180-200 runs." he added.

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings stalwart and legend MS Dhoni is just 19 runs shy of becoming the franchise's highest run-scorer in the IPL. Former franchise icon Suresh Raina sits at the top with 4687 runs.

Dhoni, still going strong at 43, holds an integral spot in the hierarchy of the five-time champions. He has continued to perform the role of finisher for Chennai, but over the years, his capacity has significantly reduced. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)