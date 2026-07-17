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Home / Sports / "Don't feel player as big as Rohit can have any pressure": Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak after 2nd ODI loss to England

"Don't feel player as big as Rohit can have any pressure": Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak after 2nd ODI loss to England

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ANI
Updated At : 08:38 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Cardiff [UK], July 17 (ANI): India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak backed veteran opener Rohit Sharma despite his lean run with the bat in the ongoing ODI series against England, saying a player of his stature does not feel pressure even if runs have not come in the last two matches.

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Speaking at the post-match press conference after India's four-wicket defeat to England in the second ODI, Kotak expressed confidence that Rohit would soon return to form.

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The batting coach added that Rohit's quality and experience make him capable of bouncing back quickly despite the recent setbacks.

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"See, I don't feel like a player as big as Rohit can have any pressure. He's too good a player to feel that. Yeah, in two matches runs haven't come, I don't think that makes any difference. But today also, it looked like he'll probably get a good innings out, but that's okay," Kotak said.

In the ongoing ODI series against England, Rohit has managed scores of 11 and 26 in the first two matches. Overall, the Indian captain has endured a difficult year with the bat, accumulating 241 runs in eight matches at an average of 30.12, with a highest score of 79.

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Coming to the match, England bounced back to defeat India in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, levelling the three-match series 1-1.

Chasing 234, Joe Root anchored the innings with a match-winning unbeaten 99 off 133 balls and shared a crucial 72-run stand with Will Jacks (30) after England had slumped to 125/5. Gus Atkinson remained unbeaten on 23 as England reached the target with nearly six overs to spare.

India made an excellent start with the ball, with Jasprit Bumrah dismissing Ben Duckett off the first ball of the innings and Prasidh Krishna removing Jacob Bethell early. Debutant Gurnoor Brar claimed two wickets, while Bumrah, Krishna, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel picked up one wicket each.

Earlier, England's pace attack restricted India to 233 in 44 overs despite half-centuries from Virat Kohli (65) and Shreyas Iyer (66).

Sharma scored 26 and Shubman Gill made 31, while Ishan Kishan, replacing the unwell KL Rahul, managed just one. Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson starred with three wickets each, while Saqib Mahmood claimed two. The series will now be decided in the third and final ODI at Lord's on July 19. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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