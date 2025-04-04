DT
PT
Home / Sports / Don’t judge Rohit after couple of low scores: Pollard

Don’t judge Rohit after couple of low scores: Pollard

Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard played down the chats surrounding Rohit Sharma’s lukewarm start to the IPL, saying the ace batter should not be judged on the back of a couple of low scores. Former skipper Rohit, who landed...
PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 08:50 AM Apr 04, 2025 IST
Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard
Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard played down the chats surrounding Rohit Sharma’s lukewarm start to the IPL, saying the ace batter should not be judged on the back of a couple of low scores.

Former skipper Rohit, who landed MI five IPL titles, has failed to fire so far in this edition of the tournament, making 0, 8 and 13. “Rohit has etched his name in history, in record books, in different situations, in different formats of the game. He is a legend of the game. So, let’s not judge him on a couple of low scores,” said Pollard.

Pollard said a big innings from the 37-year-old is just around the corner, and he should not be put under undue pressure. “There are times when you will have a couple of low scores. As an individual, he is enjoying his cricket and not being pressurised in certain situations. I am sure we will be singing his praises when he comes and he gives us that big score and then we will be on to the next hot topic,” said Pollard.

Mumbai have unearthed some young talent this season and the Trinidadian was delighted to see them chipping in for the team.

“We have young guys coming in at different times and doing well. We tend to put a lot of expectations on their shoulders and straight away start to think that the senior guys who have nurtured them should be out of the reckoning. There should be a balance,” he said.

