London [UK], July 30 (ANI): As India gears up for the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, a controversy over pitch access has taken centre stage at The Oval. India captain Shubman Gill has now addressed the issue between head coach Gautam Gambhir and Oval pitch curator Lee Fortis.

Advertisement

During India's practice session on Tuesday, Gambhir had a fierce altercation with Lee regarding the practice facilities. As he stepped away, the Indian head coach animatedly pointed a finger and mouthed a couple of words. India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, was seen stepping in, taking Lee away and having a brief conversation with him.

While Kotak appeared to diffuse the situation while explaining their stance, Gambhir, who stood near the nets, pointed his finger towards Lee and furiously said, "You don't tell us what to do."

Advertisement

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate joined Kotak during his conversation with Lee, while Gambhir continued to make his point from the other end. Lee said a couple of words to Gambhir before eventually walking away from the scene.

Lee was quizzed about the entire situation, but he chose to remain tight-lipped while speaking to the reporters and said, "It's not my job to be happy with him. I don't know, you have to ask him."

Advertisement

Kotak, along with a couple of members of the Indian management, were seen trying to explain the situation to an English official. Kotak was the one who spoke for the majority of the period.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference of the final Test, Gill said, "I don't know what exactly happened yesterday and why the pitch curator did what he did. We have played four matches, and no one tried to stop us. Everyone has played so much cricket, and the coaches and the captain have gone and seen the wicket so many times. I don't know what the fuss was all about."

He further explained that it's common for captains and coaches to inspect the pitch from close quarters, a normal part of preparation, as long as the person is either barefoot or wearing rubber spikes.

"If a pitch curator is going to come and ask us to not look at the wicket and look at the wicket from three metres from behind, that is not something that has happened to us before. We have been playing cricket for such a long time and as long as you are under rubber spikes or you are barefoot, you are allowed to look at the wicket from close quarters, and that is the job of the coach and the captain. So I don't know why the curator didn't let us or didn't allow us to do that. It is not the first time that we were having a look at the wicket," he added.

"We have been here for almost, I think, two months and like I said, a coach has every right to be able to go close quarters and have a look at the wicket and I didn't think there was anything wrong with that. I actually don't know why the curator would not allow us to go have a look at the wicket," the India captain noted.

The incident has raised eyebrows in the cricketing fraternity, especially given the timing, just before the decider in a closely fought series.

The dramatic behind-the-scenes encounter echoes the emotions that have boiled over in the past two Tests in London and Manchester. In the third Test at Lord's, temperament frayed, fingers were pointed, emotions ran thin as the element of spice entered the picture.

It all started with captain Shubman Gill screaming at Zak Crawley in the final moments of the third day. He felt the lanky English opener was trying to run down the clock to deny India the opportunity of bowling a second over. Fingers were raised, words were said, and sarcastic applause further inflamed the tensions.

The emotions yet again spilt over in the final hour of the fifth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester when the draw appeared to be looming large. With Jadeja on 89 and Sundar on 80, the southpaws refused to accept it.

Shortly after the drama, England bowled loopy balls and delivered through Harry Brook, and Jadeja dispatched the ball for a maximum to bring up his fifth Test century.

A statement from Stokes was caught on the stump mic during which he said, "Jaddu, do you want to get a Test 100 against Brook & Duckett?" Jadeja responded to the English skipper's comment and said, "What do you want me to do, just walk off?" Zak Crawley, who stood close to the crease, chipped in, saying: "You can, just shake your hand."

India, trailing 1-2 in the series, stayed alive as the fourth Test ended in a draw. The tourists will look to conjure up a win to conclude the five Tests on 2-2. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)