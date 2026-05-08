New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav spoke on comparisons made between rising 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who has been excelling for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying that fans should not "look for the next Tendulkar" and they should rather focus on what the current crop of players can become.

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Jadhav was speaking in an interview to the Olympics.com. Sooryavanshi has been sensational for RR and India U19 so far and has wreaked havoc on bowlers both in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and at U19 level, aside from his domestic cricket exploits. Sooryavanshi is the fifth-highest run-getter this season and RR's highest, with 404 runs in 10 innings at an average of 40.40 and a strike rate of 237.64, including a century and two fifties. The 15-year-old prodigy, the youngest player in IPL history, has not shown any hesitation in taking down the world's best, including Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood, among other bowlers.

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As the left-hander continues to rip apart bowling attacks everywhere he goes, comparisons are being made with legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who was 16 when he made his Team India debut. There have also been reports of Sooryavanshi being tracked to Team India's T20I side at the age of 15, breaking Sachin's record of being the youngest Indian debutant in international cricket.

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Speaking on Olympics.com, Kedar said that "nobody can compare to Tendulkar" and no player will ever come close to his contributions in the world of cricket.

"Nobody can compare or even say that someone is another Sachin Tendulkar in the making," Kedar Jadhav said while talking to Olympics.com. "Tendulkar is a master in himself and nobody can even come close to what he has contributed to the game of cricket," he added.

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Jadhav said that there could be youngsters playing good cricket, but they should not be compared with Sachin.

"Legends are not just about numbers or records. They are about what they have done for the game over a long period of time. They have carried the sport, inspired millions and created a legacy that stands on its own," he added.

The former Indian all-rounder sensed that Team India's journey was unique, as he delivered "20-25 years of consistent performances".

"It is not just about scoring runs. It is about handling pressure, expectations, and still delivering every single time," he added.

Jadhav said that Sooryavanshi is undoubtedly talented and has been showing good signs this early in his career and that is all that matters. However, he highlighted that players should not be made to face premature comparisons, as they could put a lot of pressure on players.

"Let him play, let him grow. Every player has their own journey. If you start comparing too early, you are putting unnecessary pressure on that player. When you compare a youngster to a legend, every innings becomes a test. People start expecting greatness every time he walks out to bat, and that is not how development works," he said.

The former Indian cricketer urged Sooryavanshi to "stay away from mobile phones and social media as much as possible" to avoid distractions.

"The focus should be on cricket, on improving his game, and on learning every day. Social media can create unnecessary noise. Praise and criticism both come very quickly, and it can affect a young player's mindset if he is not careful," he said.

He called for fans to enjoy the fearless cricket being played by young batters these days across formats and for their energy and also highlighted that legends like Tendulkar cannot be "recreated".

"There is only one Tendulkar. You cannot recreate that. You cannot expect someone to follow the same path and achieve the same things," he said.

Jadhav also said that the sport itself has changed a lot, pointing out how "formats have changed, the way players prepare has changed, the pressure is different. So naturally, the players will also be different."

The ex-Indian all-rounder has urged fans to respect the legends for what they have done and "support the youngsters for what they are doing now."

On a concluding note, he said, "Do not look for the next Tendulkar. Look at what the current players can become. That is how the game will move forward." (ANI)

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