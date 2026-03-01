New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin on March 28, with all 10 teams gearing up for the marquee tournament. The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are hoping for a record sixth IPL title, and the former Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara believes that Mahendra Singh Dhoni should come up in the batting order to make that happen.

Advertisement

Speaking on JioStar, Cheteshwar Pujara shared his thoughts on MS Dhoni's batting position. Dhoni has been batting at number seven or below in the last couple of seasons. CSK finished in fifth place in the 2024 edition and at the bottom of the points table in the last season.

Advertisement

The 38-year-old Pujara said, "I don't see a point in MS Dhoni batting at Number 8 or 9, because he has the potential to turn games around single-handedly, something no other batter in the CSK team can do. If he bats for only five or ten balls, imagine what Mahi bhai can do if he plays 25 or 30 balls."

Advertisement

Pujara was also part of CSK in the 2021 edition when they clinched the title. CSK is well-known for backing the players for many seasons.

"I've been in the CSK setup. In that environment, players are very comfortable; it's like a family. When you're in that setup, there is clarity about what is expected of you as a player," Pujara said.

Advertisement

"Loyalty also comes into the picture because most of CSK's players, if you look at the history, once a player is part of that setup, he stays there for a long time. There is a transition in the team now, so there is a bit more preference for young players," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)