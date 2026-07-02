Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Portugal and Croatia collide in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash that could mark the final FIFA World Cup appearance for two of football's greatest modern icons, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric.

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Ahead of the heavyweight knockout encounter, former India captain and Zee 5 FIFA World Cup 2026 expert Bhaichung Bhutia weighed in on Portugal's title credentials, Croatia's chances, and the tactical battle that could decide the contest.

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Both players are featuring in their sixth FIFA World Cup campaign, a feat achieved only by four players in tournament history, alongside Lionel Messi and Guillermo Ochoa. At 41 and 40 respectively, Ronaldo and Modric continue to defy time, but only one nation will move forward after this heavyweight European showdown in Toronto.

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Portugal enter the knockout stages after an inconsistent group-stage campaign. A surprise draw against DR Congo raised early doubts before Roberto Martinez's side responded with a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan, where Cristiano Ronaldo's brace took him past Eusebio's tally of nine FIFA World Cup goals. However, a disappointing finish against Colombia left Portugal second in the group and set up a difficult knockout clash against Croatia.

Despite Portugal's mixed start, Bhutia believes the knockout stages could bring out the very best in Roberto Martinez's side.

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"I do not see Croatia knocking them out. Portugal are definitely contenders, though we have not seen them play like one so far. But knockout stages are different; they possess the quality to turn up with a completely different level of performance. I think we will see a different side to them in the knockouts," Bhutia said.

While Ronaldo continues to make history, Bhutia believes Portugal's biggest strength is that they are no longer completely dependent on their captain.

"Portugal has the overall quality to get the job done. They have players who can make a massive difference on their own, whereas the big question is whether their creative midfield can consistently carve out chances for Ronaldo," he added.

Croatia, meanwhile, recovered from an opening defeat to England with victories over Ghana and Panama to once again prove their resilience in tournament football. After reaching the FIFA World Cup final in 2018 and finishing third in 2022, they remain one of the toughest knockout sides despite questions over an ageing squad.

However, Bhutia believes this Croatian side does not possess the same threat as previous generations.

"Over the years, Croatia has been a resilient team that always finds a way to get results. However, I do not think they have that same quality this time around. They have brilliant players like Modric, but age is not on their side. They have lost a lot of pace, and the game has slowed down for them," he explained.

Bhutia believes Croatia's hopes of causing an upset rest heavily on Luka Modric.

"If Croatia is to get anything out of this match, Luka Modric absolutely has to have the bigger impact. Portugal do not solely rely on Ronaldo, but Croatia will absolutely have to look towards Modric today," Bhutia said.

Bhutia believes Portugal's attacking quality gives them the edge, although he sees one clear weakness.

"Portugal's attacking style will prevail, especially if they can transition and attack faster. One weakness, however, is the lack of a true defensive midfielder who can consistently win balls and transition play from defence to attack," he said.

"They already have immense strength going forward; great attacking midfielders, an excellent frontline, and two full-backs who love to attack. They just need someone in the centre of the pitch to win those physical battles and stabilise the midfield," Bhutia signed off. (ANI)

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