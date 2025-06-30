Birmingham [UK], June 30 (ANI): England's seasoned quick Chris Woakes addressed his retirement plans and declared that he isn't looking to follow the same path as legendary ageless seamer James Anderson ahead of the second Test against India at Edgbaston.

Advertisement

With each passing day, Woakes, 36, is walking towards the sunset of his career. He is the most experienced quick in England's current Test fold and is grooming a new generation of pacers.

Woakes didn't put a timeframe on his career and wants to continue as long as he feels that he is contributing to the team while still trying to improve and get better.

Advertisement

"I don't think I'll be playing when I'm 41, James, particularly for England. I've tried to get the most out of my career. I'm still in that position where I feel like I'm trying to get better, trying to improve every time I go out there. Pass on that knowledge, as I said. People like to talk about age a lot," Woakes told reporters in a press conference on Monday.

"But at the same time, it's just a number. As long as I'm contributing to the team and feel like I'm performing well, then I'll carry on. If one day that sort of time comes where you get a tap on the shoulder, then so be it. But at the moment I'm enjoying it. I love being around the group. I love enjoying playing cricket for England still, and I'll carry on for as long as I possibly can," he added.

Advertisement

Woakes has been handed the responsibility of spearheading England's attack in the ongoing five-match Test series against India. In the first Test, he managed just a solitary scalp of Karun Nair in the second innings. Even though it wasn't the ideal beginning for Woakes, he will look to scythe more wickets in front of his home crowd.

England playing XI for the second Test against India: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)