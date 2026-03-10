Double delight for Krishna Nagar at para badminton National

Paralympic champion Krishna Nagar delivered a dominant performance to clinch two gold medals in the SH6 category of the 7th Senior National Para Badminton Championship here on Tuesday.

Krishna first secured the men's singles SH6 title, defeating Sudarsan M S in the final with a 21-10, 21-19 victory.

Displaying strong attacking play and composure throughout the match, Nagar lived up to his top billing to claim the national crown.

He then went on to secure his second gold medal in the mixed doubles SH6 event, partnering Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan.

The pair defeated Sudarsan M S and Shreya Kumari 21-7, 21-11.

SH6 is a classification in para-badminton for players of short stature, usually caused by conditions such as dwarfism.