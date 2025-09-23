New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Preethi Pal, India's acclaimed para-athlete and double bronze medallist at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, has been officially named the flag bearer for the Indian contingent at the prestigious New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.

The historic event will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from September 27 to October 5, showcasing the nation's elite athletes and global stars, with the opening ceremony scheduled for September 25. Carrying the flag at the opening ceremony, Preeti symbolises India's strength, resilience, and leadership in para-sports.

Her journey from battling cerebral palsy to becoming one of the country's brightest stars in para-athletics stands as a beacon of determination and excellence. Born with cerebral palsy, Preeti has defied all odds with her relentless spirit and dedication. With personal bests of 14.21 seconds in the 100m and 30.01 seconds in the 200m T35 sprint categories, she secured two historic bronze medals in Paris, putting India prominently on the global para-sports map, as per a press release from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

Preethi's journey from a child struggling with cerebral palsy to a Paralympic medallist is a story of grit and hard work. Initially hindered by limited treatment opportunities in her hometown, she moved to Delhi to train under expert coaches. The support of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), which provided her with financial assistance, advanced training facilities, physiotherapy, and sports equipment, has been pivotal in her development.

Preethi Pal has been honoured as one of India's flag bearers for the prestigious IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, the biggest para-athletics event ever hosted in India.

Expressing her motivation, Preeti said, "This journey has been about immense hard work and dedication. While the expert coaching has guided me technically, the support from SAI and TOPS has been a game-changer, providing me with the facilities, equipment, and financial backing necessary to compete at the highest levels. My daily training is intense, focusing on improving every aspect of my performance. This moment is not just a recognition of my journey but a testament to resilience and teamwork. I aim to strike gold and bring greater glory to India. Every step I take is for those who believe in me and for those who dare to dream despite challenges."

Looking ahead, Preeti is focused on upgrading her medal tally and striking gold on home soil in the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships. She continues rigorous training and remains a glowing inspiration to the next generation of para-athletes. (ANI)

