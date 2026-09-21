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Home / Sports / "Double podium for Bharat": Sports Minister Mandaviya hails Himanshu, Rudrankksh after shooting medals at Asiad

"Double podium for Bharat": Sports Minister Mandaviya hails Himanshu, Rudrankksh after shooting medals at Asiad

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ANI
Updated At : 12:17 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 21 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday congratulated Indian shooters Himanshu Dhillon and Rudrankksh Patil for their medal-winning performances in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle event at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan.

India has so far secured five medals in shooting at the continental event, with four silver and one bronze. Elavenil Valarivan won silver in the women's 10m air rifle, while India's men's 10m air rifle team also claimed silver. Himanshu Dhillon and Rudrankksh Patil subsequently added silver and bronze, respectively, in the individual event.

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Taking to social media platform X, Mandaviya shared a video and lauded the shooters for securing a double podium finish for India.

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"Double podium for Bharat. Huge congrats to Himanshu Dhillon (Silver) and Rudrankksh Patil (Bronze) in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle. Proud of our champions!" Mandaviya wrote.

Earlier, the Sports Minister congratulated Indian mixed martial arts (MMA) athlete Suchika Tariyal for scripting history by winning India's first-ever MMA medal at the Asian Games 2026.

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Taking to social media platform X, Mandaviya shared a video of Suchika's achievement and lauded her historic performance. Tariyal made history, securing the country's first-ever bronze medal in the discipline on the stage of the Asian Games.

"A historic moment for Bharat! Suchika Tariyal scripts history by winning India’s first-ever MMA medal with a spectacular Bronze at the #AsianGames2026. The entire nation is proud of you!" Mandaviya wrote.

India had a strong outing at the Asian Games 2026, with shooters delivering a double podium finish in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle event.

Himanshu won the silver medal, while Rudrankksh secured bronze in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle individual final. The duo, along with Parth Mane, also clinched a silver medal in the team event.

In mixed martial arts, Suchika Tariyal won a bronze medal in the women’s traditional 60kg category after losing to Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon in the semifinal.

India’s men’s kabaddi team registered a commanding 49-23 victory over Japan in their Group A match. In boxing, Sumit advanced after defeating Bunjong Sinsiri of Thailand in the Men’s 70kg Round of 32 bout.

In table tennis, India defeated Pakistan 3-0 in the women’s team Group F match. In soft tennis, the mixed doubles pair of Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena defeated Cambodia’s Viva Chao-Chanroseka Khun 5-0 in the Group B match. The pair later lost to South Korea’s Kim Yeon-hwa and Jaekyu Park, before beating Mongolia’s Bud Nyamdorj and Enkhkhuslen Ganbaatar. However, they bowed out after losing to the Philippines’ Christy Sanosa and Sherwin Nuguit in the Round of 16.

In swimming, Srihari Nataraj qualified for the Men’s 50m Backstroke final, while Rishabh Das remained as a reserve. Mani Akash and Gitesh Shah failed to qualify for the Men’s 50m Freestyle final, while Dhanush Suresh missed out on the Men’s 100m Breaststroke final.

In other events, Nyeman Wangsu finished 15th in the Women’s Changquan final in wushu, while India suffered a defeat against Japan in the Men’s Team Regu Group B match in Sepaktakraw. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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