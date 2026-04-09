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Home / Sports / Down with chicken pox, women’s hockey team skipper Salima Tete out of Argentina tour

Down with chicken pox, women’s hockey team skipper Salima Tete out of Argentina tour

India are scheduled to play against World No. 2 women’s hockey team from April 13-17

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Vinayak Padmadeo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:32 PM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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Indian women’s hockey team captain Salima Tete. ANI
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Indian women’s hockey team captain Salima Tete will not travel with the team for its four-match tour against Argentina. Midfielder Salima, who was suffering from chicken pox, has now been told to stay back as she has contracted a viral infection as well. Interestingly, Hockey India had named her skipper of the 24-member squad on Wednesday in a press statement.

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Now that she has failed to travel with the squad, coach Sjoerd Marijne will only have 23 team members to rotate on the tour which was billed as preparatory tour for the 2026 FIH World Cup and crucially for the Asian Games later this year.

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India are scheduled to play against the World No. 2 women’s hockey team from April 13-17.

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What is astonishing is the fact that Salima did not join the National Camp in Bangalore that was being held ahead of the tour. She had gone back to Jharkhand after she took ill. A source aware of the situation told The Tribune that she would not be part of the touring team.

“Yes, she is not travelling. We have been told that she is too weak to travel and rightfully so she has stayed back to rest and recover,” the source said.

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In her absence, Navneet Kaur is likely to take over the captaincy duties as she was named Salima’s deputy by the selection committee.

It is understood that Hockey India had only informed the Sports Authority of India (SAI) about her illness on March 30, 2024, which was ten days after they had named Salima in the list of selected players for the Argentina tour.

Another source clarified that Salima was cleared to travel but then she contracted a virus and was in no condition to travel at all.

“She was declared fit. We knew she had chicken pox but was cleared. However, she has some viral infection now which has left her in no position to travel,” the source said.

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