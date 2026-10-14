DP World opens up new golf opportunities for specially-abled people across India

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): DP World is helping more specially-abled people across India access golf through a 10,000 pounds-equivalent commitment from its India Championship Legacy Fund to support the Adaptive Golf Alliance Foundation (AGAF).

The funding will support AGAF’s Discovery Events across India, offering introductory sessions and pathways into regular coaching and competition. It will also contribute to coach development and education programmes, while connecting new golfers with established adaptive players, as per a press release.

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The announcement follows an adaptive golf event at Delhi Golf Club during India Championship week, where DP World Tour and Ryder Cup winner Shane Lowry and Indian professional golfer and Asian Games 2026 team silver medallist, Diksha Dagar, an adaptive athlete, joined participants and coaches for a special clinic.

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Hemant Kumar Ruia, Country Manager, Subcontinent (India), said: “The India Championship is about much more than world-class golf. It is about creating a lasting legacy that extends beyond the tournament and makes a meaningful difference in our communities. Through the DP World Legacy Fund, we are committed to breaking down barriers and making golf more accessible and inclusive. Our support for the Adaptive Golf Alliance Foundation reflects our belief that sport has the power to empower individuals, build confidence and create opportunities for people of all abilities to participate, thrive and realise their potential.”

Balendu Singh, Director of Adaptive Golf Alliance Foundation, said: "The support from the India Championship Legacy Fund will help us introduce more specially abled people to golf across India. Every Discovery Event is an opportunity to show someone that golf is a sport they can access, enjoy and excel in. This funding will help us reach more communities and create pathways for players to develop their skills and pursue their goals in the game.”

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Tony Bennett, President of the European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA), said: "The AGAF team has made remarkable progress in just nine months since inception in developing adaptive golf in India, from introductory activities to organising the country's inaugural G4D tournament. Through The R&A-supported 8-Stage Pathway, EDGA has been pleased to share its expertise and help establish a foundation for growth. We look forward to continuing our support as more specially abled people are given opportunities to enjoy and progress in golf.”

The initiative is the third programme supported by the DP World India Championship Legacy Fund, which was established to deliver long-lasting benefits beyond the tournament week by growing participation, developing talent and creating opportunities across the country.

Previous initiatives include introducing The R&A Women in Golf Leadership Foundation Programme in India and supporting grassroots participation through ZEN Golf and Golf Foundation India, introducing new audiences to golf. Through the DP World Clubhouse initiative, ZEN Golf has already introduced approximately 1,500 children across 12 schools in Delhi NCR to the sport, demonstrating the Fund’s growing impact on golf participation. (ANI)

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