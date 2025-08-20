DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / DPL 2025: East Delhi Riders ride on all-round brilliance to beat Purani Dilli 6 by 21 runs

DPL 2025: East Delhi Riders ride on all-round brilliance to beat Purani Dilli 6 by 21 runs

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:20 AM Aug 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): East Delhi Riders delivered a commanding all-round performance to defeat Purani Dilli 6 by 21 runs in Match 27 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) season 2 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Notably, with this win, East Delhi Riders become the first team to qualify for the playoffs as they are currently on top of the points table with six wins from eight games, as per a press release from DPL.

Defending a competitive 173, the Riders struck early as Manjeet fell for a duck on just the second ball of the innings. Navdeep Saini piled on the pressure in the third over, dismissing Kush Nagpal (1) and leaving Dilli 6 in deep trouble. Despite a spirited resistance from Samarth Seth (41 off 30), Pranav Pant (29 off 25) and skipper Vansh Bedi (48 off 26), the chase never fully took off. Purani Dilli 6 eventually stumbled to 151/8 in their 20 overs.

Advertisement

Navdeep Saini was the standout bowler, producing a fiery spell of 3/21 in his four overs. He was well supported by the rest of the Riders' attack, who never allowed Dilli 6's middle-order revival to blossom into a match-winning partnership, the DPL press release added.

Earlier, opting to bat first, East Delhi Riders built their innings around two crucial knocks. Skipper and wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat played a captain's hand with an unbeaten 59 off 36 balls, while Arpit Rana anchored the top order with a composed 64 off 47. Their innings propelled the Riders to a challenging 172/6. Smart rotation of strike, sharp running between the wickets, and timely acceleration in the death overs also highlighted the team's batting effort.

Advertisement

For Purani Dilli 6, Dev Lakra and Aayush Singh picked two wickets apiece, while Rajneesh Dadar and Udhav Mohan chipped in with one each, but the Riders' disciplined approach and late flourish proved decisive.

Brief Scores: East Delhi Riders 172/6 in 20 overs (Arpit Rana 64, Anuj Rawat 59; Aayush Singh 2/37) vs Purani Dilli 6 151/8 in 20 overs (Vansh Bedi 48, Samarth Seth 41; Navdeep Saini 3/21). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts