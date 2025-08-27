DPL 2025: South Delhi Superstarz edge Purani Dilli 6 in rain-hit thriller to book playoffs spot

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): It was raining sixes at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday as the South Delhi Superstarz pulled off a thrilling 8-wicket win over Purani Dilli 6, chasing down a mammoth target of 134 in a rain-curtailed 7-over-a-side clash. The contest went right down to the penultimate ball before the Superstarz held their nerves to collect two crucial points and registered a place in the playoffs, as per a release from Delhi Premier League.

Chasing 134, openers Tejasvi Dahiya and Anmol Sharma came out all guns blazing, smashing boundaries at will and registering the fastest team fifty of the tournament. Their explosive stand of 122 runs in just 5.5 overs left Purani Dilli 6 shell-shocked.

Tejasvi was finally dismissed for a whirlwind 69 off 21 balls, but the damage had already been done. Even after a brief hiccup in the final over, when Vision Panchal was sent back for six by Gaurav Saroha, Anmol Sharma stood tall. Showing remarkable composure, Sharma (56* off 17) launched a massive six off the second-last delivery to seal victory with a ball to spare.

Earlier, after rain delayed the start, Purani Dilli 6 made the most of their seven overs. Despite losing both Vansh Bedi and Samarth Seth early in the first over to Aman Bharti (2/17 in 2 overs), the middle order came alive.

Dev Lakra and Yug Gupta produced a stunning counterattack, stitching together a blazing 117-run stand for the third wicket. Gupta fell to a mix-up for a quickfire 38 off 14, but Lakra carried on in style, smashing an unbeaten 85 off just 23 deliveries - an innings laced with clean, towering hits that had the crowd on its feet. Their efforts powered Purani Dilli 6 to an imposing 133/3 in 7 overs. (ANI)

