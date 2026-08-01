DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / DPL 2026: Central Delhi Kings edge Purani Dilli 6 despite Anuj Rawat's ton in opener

DPL 2026: Central Delhi Kings edge Purani Dilli 6 despite Anuj Rawat's ton in opener

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:08 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 got off to a spectacular start at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with fans witnessing an evening full of entertainment and thrilling cricket. The night began with electrifying performances by popular singers Sukhbir Singh and Sunanda Sharma, before Purani Dilli 6 captain Anuj Rawat stole the limelight with the first century of the season against Central Delhi Kings.

Advertisement

Asked to bat first, Purani Dilli 6 had a poor start as they slipped to 30/3 inside the first five overs. However, skipper Rawat and Dev Lakra came to the rescue with a brilliant 132-run partnership for the fourth wicket, turning the innings around.

Advertisement

Lakra played the perfect supporting role with a composed 53 off 37 balls, while Rawat led from the front with a sensational unbeaten 105 off just 59 deliveries, smashing 11 fours and five sixes. The left-hander reached his century in dramatic fashion after being dropped on 99, before completing the milestone on the very next ball. Their partnership helped Purani Dilli 6 recover brilliantly and post a competitive 202/4 in 20 overs.

Advertisement

In reply, Central Delhi Kings made a flying start as openers Yash Dhull and Siddharth Joon added 65 runs in just 4.5 overs. Purani Dilli 6 finally broke the stand when Rajneesh Dadar dismissed Joon for 23 off 14 balls, with Pankaj Jaswal taking the catch.

Dhull continued to dominate and stitched together another 32-run stand with Yugal Saini, who was run out for 22 off 16 balls. The Kings suffered another setback soon after as Jonty Sidhu departed for a duck, but Dhull kept the chase on track with an impressive half-century.

Advertisement

The Central Delhi skipper eventually fell for a superb 72 off 45 balls. Pankaj Jaswal surprised him with a short delivery, and Dhull's attempted upper cut found Rajneesh Dadar at short third man. Vansh Bedi played a quick cameo of 28 off 13 balls, but his dismissal left the Kings needing a strong finish.

With the pressure mounting, Keshav Dabas held his nerves and produced a crucial cameo. He struck two boundaries off the final two balls of the penultimate over to reduce the equation to just three runs from the last over. Jasvir Sehrawat then calmly hit the winning runs, guiding Central Delhi Kings to a thrilling four-wicket victory and handing them a winning start to the DPL 2026 campaign.(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts