DPL 2026: West Delhi Lions cruise to five-wicket win after bowlers shine against South Delhi Superstarz

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): West Delhi Lions registered a convincing five-wicket victory over South Delhi Superstarz in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Tuesday night.

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The Lions produced an excellent all-round performance, first bowling South Delhi Superstarz out for 160 in 19.5 overs before comfortably chasing down the target, according to a press release from DPL.

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South Delhi Superstarz never managed to build any significant partnerships as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The batting line-up struggled to find momentum, with the Lions' bowlers maintaining tight lines throughout the innings.

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A late counterattack from Vision Panchal gave the Superstarz something to fight for. He played a quick cameo of 24 off just 12 balls, helping his side reach the 160-run mark.

Mayank Gusain was the standout performer with the ball, producing a sensational spell of 3/13 in his four overs. Nitish Rana also made an impact with figures of 1/30, while experienced pacer Kulwant Khejroliya chipped in with two wickets for 31 runs in his four-over spell.

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Chasing 161, West Delhi Lions also had a shaky start, slipping to 26/2 inside the powerplay. However, Nitish Rana and Krish Yadav steadied the innings with a valuable 58-run partnership for the third wicket.

Rana led from the front with a composed 32 off 25 balls before being dismissed. Although the Lions lost a few more wickets in the middle overs, they remained in control of the chase.

Ayush Doseja then played a crucial innings under pressure, scoring a well-made 44 off 27 deliveries to keep the scoreboard moving. He received good support from Mayank Gusain, who capped off a memorable all-round performance by remaining unbeaten on 19 off just 10 balls.

Gusain guided West Delhi Lions home with ease, completing the chase with five wickets in hand. (ANI)

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