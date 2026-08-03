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Home / Sports / DPL: Central Delhi Kings continue winning run with thrilling four-wicket victory over Outer Delhi Warriors

DPL: Central Delhi Kings continue winning run with thrilling four-wicket victory over Outer Delhi Warriors

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ANI
Updated At : 01:03 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Central Delhi Kings maintained their unbeaten start to the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026, registering their second consecutive victory with a thrilling four-wicket win over Outer Delhi Warriors in a rain-curtailed 10-over contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

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Chasing a challenging target of 131, the Kings completed the chase in just 9.5 overs, finishing on 133/6 to make it two wins from two matches and strengthen their position at the top of the standings, according to a press release.

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Earlier, Outer Delhi Warriors posted a competitive 130/5 in their allotted 10 overs after being put into bat. Yajas Sharma led the charge with a blistering 39 off just 16 balls, while Mohit Panwar smashed 37 from 18 deliveries. Akshay Saini also chipped in with a quickfire 31 off 15 balls as the Warriors maintained an aggressive scoring rate throughout the innings.

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Keshav Dabas was the standout bowler for Central Delhi Kings, claiming 2/14, while Arun Pundir, Tejas Baroka and Gavnish Khurana picked up a wicket each.

In reply, Central Delhi Kings got off to a flying start through skipper Yash Dhull, who hammered 35 off only 16 deliveries with two fours and three sixes. Jonty Sidhu continued the momentum with an explosive 25 off 12 balls before the innings was brilliantly anchored by Vansh Bedi.

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Vansh Bedi remained unbeaten on a sensational 47 from just 16 deliveries, smashing three boundaries and five towering sixes at a strike rate of nearly 294 to guide his side home despite a flurry of wickets in the middle overs.

For the Warriors, Pratham Saluja and Aman Chaudhary claimed two wickets each, but they were unable to halt the Kings' powerful batting lineup.(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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