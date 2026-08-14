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Home / Sports / DPL: Purani Dilli 6 hold nerves to seal last-over thriller against North Delhi Strikers

DPL: Purani Dilli 6 hold nerves to seal last-over thriller against North Delhi Strikers

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ANI
Updated At : 08:03 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Purani Dilli 6 pulled off a thrilling four-wicket win over North Delhi Strikers in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026, chasing down a challenging target in a dramatic last-over finish.

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Batting first, North Delhi Strikers posted 186/6 in 20 overs, with captain Sarthak Ranjan and Yash Bhatia leading the way with the bat, according to a release.

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The Strikers got off to a steady start as Ranjan and Vaibhav Kandpal added 45 runs for the opening wicket. Kandpal was dismissed for 14 off 11 balls, bringing Yash Bhatia to the crease.

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Ranjan and Bhatia then took control of the innings, putting together a 61-run partnership for the second wicket. Ranjan continued his excellent form and scored a well-made 59 off 37 balls, while Bhatia also struck 59 off 41 deliveries.

Yash Dabas provided the late push with a valuable 36 off 22 balls, helping North Delhi Strikers finish on a strong 186/6 and set Purani Dilli 6 a tough target.

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In reply, Purani Dilli 6 endured a difficult start and were reduced to 53/4, leaving the chase in serious trouble.

However, Ashwini Chillar and Lalit Yadav produced a brilliant fightback. The pair added 105 runs for the fifth wicket, completely changing the momentum of the game and bringing Purani Dilli 6 back into contention.

Yadav played a crucial knock of 64 off 41 balls before he was dismissed, but Chillar continued to keep the chase alive.

Chillar was later joined by Rohan Rathi, and the duo brought the equation down to seven runs needed from the final over. However, Chillar was dismissed for a fighting 45 off 36 balls, leaving the match on a knife edge.

With the pressure at its highest, Pankaj Jaswal produced a stunning finish. He smashed a six off the very first ball he faced and followed it up with another maximum to seal the match for Purani Dilli 6.

The dramatic finish completed a remarkable comeback for Purani Dilli 6, who recovered from 53/4 to chase down 187 and snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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