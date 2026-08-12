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Home / Sports / DPL: Sarthak Ranjan, Vaibhav Kandpal power North Delhi Strikers to eight-wicket win against West Delhi Lions

DPL: Sarthak Ranjan, Vaibhav Kandpal power North Delhi Strikers to eight-wicket win against West Delhi Lions

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ANI
Updated At : 07:58 AM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): North Delhi Strikers produced a dominant performance to beat West Delhi Lions by eight wickets in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

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Batting first, West Delhi Lions were restricted to 146/7 in their 20 overs after a disciplined bowling effort from the Strikers. The Lions made a steady start, putting together 36 runs for the opening wicket. However, the dismissal of Ankit Kumar for 10 off 10 balls triggered a collapse, according to a release.

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The Lions soon slipped to 59/5 as the Strikers kept picking up wickets at regular intervals. Mayank Gusain and Sombir Sheokand then came to their team's rescue, adding 68 runs for the sixth wicket to rebuild the innings.

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Sheokand scored a useful 34 off 24 balls before being dismissed, while Gusain stayed unbeaten on 42 off 28 deliveries to help the Lions reach 146/7.

Mayank Dagar was the standout bowler for North Delhi Strikers, finishing with excellent figures of 2/14 from his four overs.

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In reply, the Strikers made a flying start as captain Sarthak Ranjan and Vaibhav Kandpal put together a commanding 106-run opening partnership.

Ranjan played a confident knock of 57 off 30 balls before his dismissal, but Kandpal continued to dominate the bowling attack. He remained unbeaten on 64 off 43 balls and ensured there were no further problems for his side.

The Strikers comfortably completed the chase with eight wickets in hand, underlining their dominance from the start of the match. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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