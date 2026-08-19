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Home / Sports / DPL season 3: Aditya Bhandari, bowlers help Central Delhi Kings etch win against East Delhi Riders

DPL season 3: Aditya Bhandari, bowlers help Central Delhi Kings etch win against East Delhi Riders

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ANI
Updated At : 08:03 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Central Delhi Kings defeated East Delhi Riders by 30 runs in their Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 fixture on Tuesday.

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Batting first, Central Delhi Kings had a poor start and were reduced to 14/3. Simarjeet Singh led the early attack, dismissing in-form openers Siddharth Joon and Yash Dhull to put the team under pressure.

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Jonty Sidhu and Keshav Dabas then steadied the innings with a 54-run partnership for the fourth wicket. However, Dabas was dismissed for 18 off 23 balls, triggering another collapse, as per a press release.

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Sidhu continued to fight and scored a quick 41 off 28 balls, but his dismissal left Central Delhi Kings in trouble once again.

Aditya Bhandari then changed the course of the innings with a superb counter-attacking knock. He smashed 63 off just 29 balls (with three fours and six sixes) to give Central Delhi Kings much-needed momentum. Vansh Bedi (one four and three sixes) added a quick 27 off 14 balls as the team reached 179 before being bowled out.

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Simarjeet was the pick of the East Delhi Riders bowlers, finishing with 3/29 in his four overs.

Chasing 180, East Delhi Riders also lost early wickets and were reduced to 32/3. Arpit Rana tried to rebuild the innings with Suryansh Raina, but was dismissed for 25 off 26 balls.

Raina kept the scoreboard moving and scored 38 off 24 balls (with three fours and three sixes), but his dismissal further dented East Delhi Riders' hopes of completing the chase.

The Riders eventually finished on 149/7 in their 20 overs, falling 30 runs short of the target. Gavnish Khurana was the standout bowler for Central Delhi Kings, claiming 3/28 in his four overs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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