DPL: Tejasvi Dahiya smashes 60 in 29 balls as South Delhi Superstarz beat New Delhi Tigers

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): South Delhi Superstarz pulled off a phenomenal run chase to defeat New Delhi Tigers by six wickets in Match 27 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

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Batting first after South Delhi Superstarz won the toss and opted to bowl, New Delhi Tigers posted an imposing 217/7 in their 20 overs, driven by contributions throughout their order, according to a release.

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The Tigers faced an early stutter as Dev Chaudhary fell for a duck and Keshav Dalal Singh managed 17 off 10 balls. However, Vaibhav Rawal (44 off 30) and Atulya Pandey (23 off 17) stabilised the innings with a solid 62-run partnership for the third wicket.

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Captain Himmat Singh provided middle-order muscle, blasting 38 off just 19 balls with three fours and three sixes. Later, Manish Sehrawat turned up the tempo further, smashing 42 off 20 deliveries (including three fours and four sixes). Lakshay Thareja remained unbeaten on 30 off 16 balls to propel the Tigers past the 210-mark.

For South Delhi Superstarz, Divansh Rawal was the pick of the frontline bowlers with figures of 2/53, while Ankit Dabas proved economical, conceding just 25 runs in his four overs for one wicket.

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Chasing a mammoth target of 218, South Delhi Superstarz maintained an aggressive tempo right from the start. Openers Anmol Sharma (18 off 8) and Sanat Sangwan (28 off 18) set a fiery tone, helping the team post 56 runs in the powerplay.

Captain Ayush Badoni (35 off 25) and Pranav Pant (32 off 27) kept the chase alive with a key 56-run stand, taking the team past 100 before both fell in quick succession.

With 76 runs needed off the final 30 balls, Tejasvi Dahiya produced a match-winning masterclass. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed an unbeaten 60 off just 29 deliveries, decorated with six fours and four sixes.

Supported by Pranshu Vijayran's explosive 26* off 13 balls, the duo put on an unbroken 76-run stand off just 28 deliveries. Superstarz comfortably reached 218/4 in 19.4 overs to seal a breathtaking victory with two balls to spare. (ANI)

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