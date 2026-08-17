DPL: Yajas, Aman shine as Outer Delhi Warriors beat Purani Dilli 6 by 21 runs

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Outer Delhi Warriors produced a strong batting performance to defeat Purani Dilli 6 by 21 runs in a high-scoring Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 fixture on Sunday.

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Batting first, the Warriors posted a huge 219/5 in 20 overs, with Yajas Sharma, Akshay Saini and Harsh Tyagi playing key roles.

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The Warriors got off to a flying start as openers Priyansh Arya and Yajas Sharma added 120 runs for the first wicket in just over nine overs. Arya played a quick knock of 30 off 21 balls (with a four and two sixes) before being dismissed, but Yajas continued to attack the Purani Dilli 6 bowlers.

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Yajas was in complete control and kept scoring at a rapid pace. He eventually fell for an excellent 86 off 36 balls (with 10 fours and five sixes), but the Warriors continued to score freely despite losing a few wickets in the middle overs.

With the innings needing a strong finish, Harsh Tyagi and Akshay Saini stepped up and added 55 runs for the fifth wicket. Tyagi scored 32 off 15 balls (with a four and three sixes), while Saini provided the final push with a quick-fire 49* off 23 balls (with three fours and sixes each) to take the Warriors to 219/5.

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For Purani Dilli 6, Digvesh Rathi was the standout bowler, returning figures of 3/25 in his four overs.

Chasing 220, Purani Dilli 6 also made an impressive start. Openers Samarth Seth and Aryan Gaur put together 104 runs for the first wicket, giving their side hope of chasing down the big target.

Gaur led the attack with a brilliant 65 off 37 balls (with six fours and four sixes), while Seth contributed 42 off 24 balls (with four boundaries and two sixes). However, the Warriors fought back strongly once the opening partnership was broken.

Aman Chaudhary played a key role in turning the game in the Warriors' favour, picking up three wickets in his first three overs and eventually completing his spell with figures of 4/38 in four overs. The wickets triggered a mini-collapse and put Purani Dilli 6 under pressure.

Lalit Yadav (29 in 23 balls, with two fours and a six) and Ashwini Chillar (19 in 13) then tried to rebuild the innings, but the required run rate continued to climb. Yadav was eventually dismissed hit wicket by Harsh Tyagi for 29 off 23 balls.

With Purani Dilli 6 needing 41 runs from the final over, the result was virtually decided as Outer Delhi Warriors managed an easy win.

Outer Delhi Warriors are at the second spot in the table, with five wins, two losses and a tie, giving them 11 points, with Purani Dilli 6 at third spot with nine points. (ANI)

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