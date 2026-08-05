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Home / Sports / DPL: Yash Dhull's blazing century powers Central Delhi Kings to dominant win over Purani Dilli 6

DPL: Yash Dhull's blazing century powers Central Delhi Kings to dominant win over Purani Dilli 6

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ANI
Updated At : 10:13 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Central Delhi Kings continued their impressive run in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 with a dominant nine-wicket victory over Purani Dilli 6 in a rain-curtailed 15-over contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, courtesy a fine hundred from Yash Dhull.

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Asked to bat first, Purani Dilli 6 suffered an early collapse as Central Delhi Kings pacer Money Grewal ripped through the top order. The Kings reduced their opponents to 55/5 in the ninth over, putting them firmly on the back foot, according to a press release.

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With the innings in trouble, Rohan Rathi and Ashwini Chillar came together to rebuild. The duo added a crucial 85-run partnership for the sixth wicket, helping Purani Dilli 6 recover from a difficult position.

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Rathi played an attacking knock of 46 off just 21 balls, while Chillar anchored the innings with a composed 38 off 29 deliveries. Their partnership helped Purani Dilli 6 finish with a respectable 140/7 in 15 overs.

Money Grewal was the standout performer with the ball, returning impressive figures of 3/22 in his three overs. Gavnish Khurana also made an important contribution, claiming 2/22 to keep the pressure on throughout the innings.

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Chasing 141, Central Delhi Kings got off to a blazing start and never looked under pressure. Yash Dhull hit a sensational unbeaten century, reaching the landmark in just 47 balls.

His flawless innings ensured the Kings chased down the target comfortably with nine wickets in hand, wrapping up the match with ease and strengthening their position in the tournament. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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