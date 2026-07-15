New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Bright sunshine and pleasant weather continued to provide ideal playing conditions on Day 6 of the Oriental Cup 2026, as the Boys' quarterfinals took centre stage at the Dr. Ambedkar Stadium.

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The four last-eight encounters produced high-intensity football, dramatic moments and standout individual performances, with Delhi Public School, Vasant Vihar, Step by Step School, Noida, Mother's International School, Delhi and G.D. Goenka School, Dwarka emerging victorious to book their places in the semi-finals, according to a press release.

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Delhi Public School, Vasant Vihar produced a spirited comeback to defeat Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram 3-1 in the opening quarterfinal. Ayush Ranjan handed DPS R.K. Puram an early lead in the fourth minute, but Idaant Trivedi restored parity for DPS Vasant Vihar in the ninth minute.

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Abhyuday Singh then put his side ahead in the 12th minute before completing his brace with a goal in the 40th minute to seal an impressive comeback victory and secure a place in the semi-finals.

The second quarterfinal saw Step by Step School, Noida edge past St. Francis De Sales Senior Secondary School 2-1 in a closely contested encounter. Naunidh Gandhi opened the scoring in the 10th minute before Hirom Perryn equalised for St. Francis De Sales just two minutes later.

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Gandhi responded immediately, restoring Step by Step School's lead in the 14th minute. His brace ultimately proved decisive as Step by Step held on to register a hard-fought victory and advance to the last four.

Mother's International School, Delhi, booked their place in the semi-finals after registering a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mount Carmel School, Dwarka, in the third quarterfinal. Both teams were evenly matched in a tightly contested first half, with neither side able to break the deadlock.

The decisive moment arrived in the 24th minute when Mount Carmel School conceded a penalty, which Dhruv Tuli calmly converted. His spot-kick proved to be the difference as Mother's International School progressed to the semi-finals.

The day's proceedings concluded with GD Goenka School, Dwarka, securing a convincing 2-0 victory over Vasant Valley School in the fourth quarterfinal. Kaartikya Kashyap Chugh continued his fine form with a brace, opening the scoring in the 11th minute before adding his second in the 23rd minute. With a goal in each half, G.D. Goenka School completed a composed performance to comfortably seal their place in the semi-finals.

The Oriental Cup 2026 continues the next day with four highly anticipated semi-final fixtures, two each in the Boys' and Girls' categories, as the tournament enters its penultimate stage.

The fourth edition, being held from July 7 to July 16 at Dr Ambedkar Stadium, is expected to feature over 1,500 student-athletes representing more than 45 teams from across Delhi-NCR. The tournament features a more than doubled prize pool and a Rs 2.5 lakh scholarship programme for 10 deserving student-athletes.

The fourth edition is supported by Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt. Ltd. as the Title Sponsor, with Nivia Sports as the Football Partner, Ocean Beverages as the Hydration Partner and Central Park Resorts as an Associate Partner.

Match Day 6 Results

Boys' Category

DPS, Vasant Kunj 3-1 DPS, R.K Puram

Step by Step School, Noida 2-1 St. Francis De Sales Sr. Secondary School

The Mother's International School 1-0 Mount Carmel School, Dwarka

G.D Goenka, Dwarka 2-0 Vasant Valley School. (ANI)

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