Drall finds form, lies tied-18

Coolangatta , April 30
India’s Amandeep Drall fought back well in the women’s NSW Open, carding a fine 3-under 68 in the third round to lie tied-18th with a round to go.
Drall, who shot a 68 in the first round, slipped with a 78 in the second.
However, the Indian bounced back in the third round with four birdies on the front nine against a bogey on the back nine to take her total to a 1-under after 54 holes. Among other Indians, Vani Kapoor (72-72-75) was T-41 and Ridhima Dilawari (76-71-73) T-48. Neha Tripathi (76-75) missed the cut.
Chawrasia, Sharma miss cut
Girona (Spain): The Indian duo of SSP Chawrasia and Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut at the Catalunya Championship on the DP World Tour. It was a disappointing week for the two as Chawrasia shot 76-73, while Sharma carded 80-72.
Gangjee lies T-37 in Japan
Nagoya (Japan): Rahil Gangjee had an impressive 2-under 68 as he remained tied-37th after the third round at the Crowns Golf championship. His earlier rounds were 69-71 and he is now 2-under for 54 holes.
