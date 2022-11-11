 Dravid bemoans top-order woes : The Tribune India

Dravid bemoans top-order woes

Dravid bemoans top-order woes

Rahul Dravid. File photo



ANI

ADELAIDE, November 10

As India lick their wounds after the 10-wicket shellacking by England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup today, the inaugural champions would be thoroughly justified in thinking their misfiring opening pair have let them down.

Rohit Sharma’s men beat arch-rivals Pakistan in their opener and breezed into the last-four stage as Group 2 winners before Jos Buttler’s England dismantled them in a ruthless manner at the Adelaide Oval.

The opening pair of Rohit and KL Rahul once again failed to give India a strong start, falling for five and 27, respectively.

Half-centuries by Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya helped India to a modest 168/6 but the target was chased down with ridiculous ease after an England record unbeaten 170-run opening stand between Buttler and Alex Hales.

“You need strong starts in T20 cricket,” India head coach Rahul Dravid said after the deflating loss. “If you lose the first six overs, both with the bat and ball, it becomes really difficult.”

It has been a poor tournament for Sharma whose only fifty came against

the Netherlands.

Rahul struck half-centuries against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, which did little to convince critics that he is a big match player.

They often failed to make the powerplays count and the sluggish starts pushed India onto the back foot early, leaving the onus on Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav to help post defendable totals.

If well begun is half done, England won the semifinal in the powerplay itself.

While India managed 38/1 in the first six overs, England milked 63 for no loss and never took their foot off the pedal.

“Once they got off to that kind of start, they could really sit back and control the run-rate,” Dravid said almost wishfully. “On a small ground like that, they were always in control. They didn’t really need to take too many risks. They could sit back, not that they did. They played some very good shots right through.” — Reuters

Run machine Kohli first to 4,000

Adelaide: Star Indian batter Virat Kohli today became the first player in history to cross the 4,000-run mark in T20I cricket. Kohli accomplished the feat in his side’s 10-wicket defeat to England in the second semifinal of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. He scored a delightful 50 off 40 balls, which consisted of four boundaries and a six at a strike-rate of 125.00. With this half-century, Kohli’s run-tally in T20I cricket has gone up to 4,008 runs in 115 matches across 107 innings at an average of 52.73. This was his fourth half-century of the tournament and he is also the leading run-scorer in this World Cup with 296 runs in six innings at an average of 98.66. Other top batters in the shortest format are India skipper Rohit Sharma (3,853), New Zealand’s veteran opener Martin Guptill (3,531), Pakistan captain Babar Azam (3,323) and Ireland’s Paul Stirling (3,181).

Sidhu Moosewala's latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh's air quality dips to 'poor', experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

