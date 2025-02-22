Dravid returns to play for 3rd-division club alongside younger son Anvay

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 22 (ANI): Legendary Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid, who last played a professional cricket match back in 2014 and concluded his coaching stint with Team India, made his return to the sport to take part in 2024-25 Sri Nassur Memorial Shield For Group I-III Division tournament along with his son Anvay.

Dravid played for Vijaya Cricket Club against Young Lions Club at the SLS Kreedangana ground during this 50-over competition, walking out to bat at number six in the first innings, with his son batting at the other end. This was a rare instance of a father son duo playing a game of cricket together, as per Wisden.

Dravid made 10 runs in eight balls before being dismissed by AR Ullas, with his brief knock having a boundary. He contributed a partnership of 15 runs in 17 balls with his son, who scored 58 in 60 balls, with eight fours. His teammate Swapnil Yelave top scored with 107 in 50 balls, with the club making 345/7 in their 50 overs.

Advertisement

This is not the first time Dravid has featured in a club game after retiring. Following his international retirement in 2013, a couple of months after pulling down curtains on his international career, Dravid went back to his roots, donning the colours of his childhood club, the Banglalore United Cricket Club. He made a crucial century for the team and prevented their relegation from the competition.

Dravid also has his elder son Samit, who was picked for India Under-19 squad last August. He also featured in last year's Maharaja T20 Trophy last season, scoring 82 runs in seven matches. (ANI)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)