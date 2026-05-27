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Home / Sports / "Dream come true": Harmanpreet Kaur on potential Lord's T20 World Cup glory

"Dream come true": Harmanpreet Kaur on potential Lord's T20 World Cup glory

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ANI
Updated At : 05:30 PM May 27, 2026 IST
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Chelmsford [UK], May 27 (ANI): India women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur has said that winning the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Lord's would represent a "dream come true" and a full-circle moment in her career, as she reflected on making her T20 international debut in England during the 2009 T20 World Cup.

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The Women in Blue will take on England in a three-match T20I series before beginning their World Cup campaign on June 14. The opening fixture between India and England will be held at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

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Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the opening T20I against England on Thursday, Harmanpreet said returning to the same country for a potential World Cup triumph would be a special milestone.

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"Yeah, definitely. I think it will be a dream come true for any cricketer who got their debut in England and then won the World Cup in England. I can't ask anything else for myself and from God. It's about keeping ourselves in a positive frame and doing the right things again and again because consistency always gives results. It's about going there, expressing ourselves and enjoying each moment on the field," she said.

The India skipper also highlighted how the team's recent ODI World Cup success has boosted confidence ahead of the T20 World Cup.

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"Winning the World Cup gave us a lot of confidence. That confidence will carry over to this T20 World Cup. We now know how to win and perform under pressure. Those experiences will give us confidence playing this World Cup," Harmanpreet said.

She further underlined the importance of the ongoing series against England as crucial preparation for the global tournament.

"Any series before a World Cup is very important. It's good that we are getting these conditions before the tournament so that we can get used to it. Playing against England is always challenging. We love playing in English conditions. Hopefully, this series will give us everything we need and a lot of confidence going into the T20 World Cup," she added.

The high-voltage series between the two countries is expected to serve as a key preparatory stage for India as they fine-tune their combinations ahead of the upcoming ICC tournament in June. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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