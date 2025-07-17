"Dream come true": Matheus Cunha reflects on emotional move to Manchester United

London [UK], July 17 (ANI): As the Premier League 2025-26 season draws closer, Manchester United's latest signing, Matheus Cunha, has opened up about his journey to Old Trafford, his childhood memories of the club, and the legends who inspired his playing style.

Advertisement

Cunha admitted that joining Manchester United is not just a professional milestone but also an emotional personal achievement.

"It is hard to find words to describe this moment. It is a dream come true. Sometimes, it is difficult to believe I am really here. This club has always meant something special to me," said the Brazilian forward on JioHotstar.

Advertisement

Recalling his early days in Brazil, Cunha shared a heartwarming anecdote that reflects his long-standing connection with the club.

"There is a funny story -- back home in Brazil, we could only watch the Premier League at my grandma's house because neither, my house nor my cousins had the channel. So, every weekend, we would plan to watch matches at her place. My cousin, who is older than me, supported Manchester United. He was the one who introduced me to the Premier League -- and to United. Even when we played on the gravel pitches back home, which is very common in Brazil, I would imagine playing for United. To be here now, and to think back to those moments -- it is incredibly emotional," said Cunha, who made the switch to United from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Advertisement

Cunha, who is known for his versatility and intensity up front, also spoke about the Manchester United icons who influenced him growing up. The 25-year-old revealed that former United captain Wayne Rooney had the biggest impact on him.

"Rooney was the one I looked up to. I have tried to bring elements of his game into mine -- the way he gave everything, went to ground to win the ball, and still had the skill and impact up front. He wore the number 10 shirt and led by example," he said.

He added that several other United legends shaped his love for football, "Of course, there were others -- Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs, Van der Sar. That entire team left a big mark on me during my teenage years."

With a new chapter unfolding in Manchester, Cunha will now look to emulate the very heroes who inspired his journey. As United prepare for the upcoming season, fans will be eager to see if the Brazilian can leave a mark of his own at the Theatre of Dreams. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)