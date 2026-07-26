Harare [Zimbabwe], July 26 (ANI): Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi described winning both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards as a "dream come true" after powering India to a 3-0 T20I series sweep over Zimbabwe with another explosive innings at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

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The 15-year-old opener smashed a scintillating 81 off 49 balls, laced with eight fours and four sixes, to lay the foundation for India's 192/5 after captain Shreyas Iyer elected to bat first. India then restricted Zimbabwe to 157/7 to seal a 35-run victory and complete a clean sweep.

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Reflecting on his performances throughout the series, Sooryavanshi credited the team's preparation and the support he received from the dressing room.

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"It felt really good. Our preparation was very good during the two or three days after we arrived in Harare. I also played the Under-19 World Cup here, so I really enjoy playing at this venue. Everyone backed me - the captain, the coaches, everyone - so I'm very happy," said Sooryavanshi after receiving his POTM and POTS awards during the post-match presentation.

The youngster said his approach remained unchanged despite making his first full T20I series appearance for India.

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"My game is the same as what I play in T20 cricket. I was just trying to do that for the team. In all three matches, I tried to give the team a good start. If I got a good start, then I wanted to make the innings bigger. That was my only approach," he said.

Sooryavanshi gave India a flying start once again, helping the visitors race to 64/1 by the end of the powerplay. He reached his second T20I half-century in just 31 deliveries before narrowly missing out on a century after being dismissed by Wessly Madhevere in the 15th over.

Asked about his free-flowing batting, the opener said his success came from executing the shots he practices every day.

"The shots that I play are the same ones I practice. I just try to replicate in the match whatever I do in the practice sessions," said the destructive batter.

India's total was further boosted by contributions from Ishan Kishan (29), captain Shreyas Iyer (27) and Rinku Singh, who struck 25 off just 14 balls.

Zimbabwe's chase never recovered after Yash Thakur removed Brian Bennett with the first ball of the innings before dismissing Dion Myers and Sikandar Raza in the same spell. Mayank Yadav finished with three wickets, while Ravi Bishnoi and Ashok Sharma chipped in with one apiece. Ryan Burl's unbeaten 54 proved insufficient as the hosts finished on 157/7.

Receiving both individual honours after the match, Sooryavanshi admitted the achievement was one he had long dreamt of.

"Yes, it's truly a dream come true moment. Getting my first Man of the Match and Man of the Series awards, I'm very happy," he concluded.

The clean sweep marked India's third consecutive T20I victory and capped a memorable breakthrough series for the teenage opener, who emerged as the standout performer with his fearless strokeplay at the top of the order. (ANI)

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