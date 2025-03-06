Dream debut, golden ambitions: Angad Bir Singh’s rise to hockey stardom

Angad Bir Singh became an overnight sensation after scoring a stunning “double jalebi” goal during a shootout for Vedanta Kalinga Lancers against one of the world’s best goalkeepers, David Harte, representing Tamil Nadu Dragons in the Hero Hockey India League. Following his remarkable performance, Angad was selected for Senior Men Team for the India leg of the FIH Pro League 2024/25 and made his Senior Team debut against Ireland in Bhubaneswar.

Reflecting on his debut match, Angad shared his excitement leading up to the moment. “I was absolutely thrilled before the match. It felt like the culmination of everything I had worked for.” He recalled the pre-match announcement by Chief Coach Craig Fulton, which heightened his anticipation. “When the coach announced my debut in front of the team, it felt like something special was about to happen.”

Despite initial nerves, Angad quickly settled into the game. “For the first minute or so, I was a bit cautious, trying not to make any mistakes,” he admitted. “But then I told myself, ‘This is just another game. Play your game, be confident.’ And after that, I was fully in the flow.”

Angad expressed gratitude for the support he received from senior players like Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, and Sanjay. “The senior players were incredible. They told me not to worry, to play without pressure.” He also spoke highly of Fulton’s approach, emphasising how his calm demeanour eased his transition to the senior team.

When asked about the difference between junior and senior hockey, Angad reflected on the tactical complexity at the senior level. “There’s a huge difference. At the junior level, it’s more about the basics. But in senior hockey, everything is tactical.”

Angad shared his goals for the future, including winning Gold at the Olympics. “The ultimate dream is to win Gold at the Olympics. Watching our team win Bronze medals in Tokyo and Paris was incredible, but now I want to be part of the squad that goes all the way and brings home the Gold medal.”

Angad’s debut was a proud moment for his family. He fondly recalled his father’s reaction and said, “It was a dream come true for my father to see me play in the Indian team.”