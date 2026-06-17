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Home / Sports / "Dream is to be world champions": Bruno Fernandes ahead of FIFA WC opener against DR Congo

"Dream is to be world champions": Bruno Fernandes ahead of FIFA WC opener against DR Congo

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ANI
Updated At : 05:28 AM Jun 17, 2026 IST
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Texas [US], June 17 (ANI): Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes has expressed strong confidence ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, stating that the team is fully focused on ending their long wait for a title and becoming world champions for the first time.

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Portugal's opening fixture will be against DR Congo in the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 17 (as per Indian Standard Time).

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Speaking to FIFA, as quoted by FotMob, Fernandes said the ultimate dream for Portugal is to lift the World Cup trophy and create history.

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"The dream is to be world champions. The key is to focus on what we can do to change the fact that Portugal has never won it and become the first side to bring the coveted World Cup back home," he said.

Reflecting on Portugal's recent success in the 2024-25 Nations League, Fernandes said the victory has strengthened belief within the squad and highlighted the team's overall quality.

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"We feel good about (the Nations League win in 2024-25). It's positive for us, and it shows there's confidence in our overall quality and in the calibre of the players representing Portugal right now. We know that we're a very strong group. We genuinely believe we can have a great World Cup," he added.

The Manchester United star also emphasised the unity within the Portugal squad, saying it gives him confidence going into the tournament.

"It fills me with confidence when I look around and see an incredible team willing to do whatever it takes at any moment. It's not about helping me but helping everyone reach our final objective," Fernandes said.

Portugal is yet to win the FIFA World Cup, with their best result coming in 1966 when they finished third. However, they enter the tournament with a strong squad, led by star players Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, who is coming off an excellent season with Manchester United. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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