"Dream of Asian Games gold fulfilled": Sonali Shingate after meeting Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): Indian kabaddi players Sonali Shingate and Aslam Inamdar expressed happiness after meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis following the team's gold medal-winning performance at the Asian Games 2026.

Sonali Shingate, who was part of India's women's kabaddi team that successfully defended its gold medal at the continental event, said the achievement fulfilled a long-cherished dream after years of setbacks.

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"I competed in 2018 and won a silver medal at the Asian Games. I had hoped to compete again in 2023; I was even selected for the team, and my dream was to win gold for the country. However, I suffered an injury at the last moment in 2023 and had to drop out of the squad," Shingate told ANI.

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" But when I prepared for the 2026 Asian Games—returning to the training camp and making the team—we finally won the gold. It is a moment of great pride for me; the long-held dream of winning an Asian Games (Asiad) gold medal has been fulfilled, and I am overjoyed... Finally, I competed in the Asian Games, which was a wonderful experience," she added.

Shingate said the gold medal was a special moment after overcoming challenges and making a comeback to the national squad.

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Meanwhile, men's kabaddi player Aslam Inamdar said Chief Minister Fadnavis congratulated the team warmly and assured them of his continued support.

"He congratulated us warmly and was delighted—especially since we are from Maharashtra, so his happiness was certainly justified. He assured us of his 100% support for the future, encouraging us to keep winning medals while promising to stand by us," Inamdar told ANI.

The men's team produced a 40-34 victory, while the women's side edged past Iran 37-34 to successfully defend their gold medal. Since the debut of the sport in men's team competition at the 1990 Asian Games, India has won gold at nine out of ten editions, except for a bronze medal finish in the 2018 edition in Australia. Women's kabaddi was introduced in the 2010 edition, and since then, India has been among the medalists there too, having won four gold medals and a silver. (ANI)

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