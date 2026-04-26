icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "Dropped a few too many catches": RR captain Riyan Parag after loss to SRH

"Dropped a few too many catches": RR captain Riyan Parag after loss to SRH

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:05 AM Apr 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 26 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag expressed disappointment over his team's missed catches and sloppy fielding, saying they "dropped a few too many catches" following the team's five-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Saturday.

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals, batting first, scored 228/6 in their 20 overs after a sensational century from 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and a half-century from Dhruv Jurel. However, SRH, with the help of Abhishek Sharma's 57 off 29 balls and Ishan Kishan's 74 off 31, chased the target with nine balls to spare.

Advertisement

A defining moment in the match came when Shimron Hetmyer dropped Abhishek, who was playing on four runs off Nandre Burger's bowling. Abhishek immediately made RR regret the mistake, smashing 18 runs off the next five deliveries. Things worsened when Ravindra Jadeja dropped a sitter of Tushar Deshpande's bowling, giving Abhishek another reprieve while he was batting on 30 runs. Nitish Kumar Reddy, who played a crucial knock of 36 from 18 balls, also got a lifeline when RR's Brijesh Sharma dropped a catch, with the all-rounder on 14 at the time.

Advertisement

After the loss, Riyan Parag admitted that Rajasthan Royals' poor fielding, including several dropped catches, cost them the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"Dropped a few too many catches. Quality players like Abhishek; can't drop quality batters. Could have been better on the field. We've got to be clinical. Fielding plays a major part in that. We've got a day's break. Mentally refresh and come back the next day," Parag said at the post-match presentation.

Advertisement

Parag also said the team left around 10-15 extra runs while batting first and failed to be clinical in key moments.

"We left 10-15 [runs] on the table. To be honest, they bowled well in the 18th and 20th. Executed their yorkers. Would've liked another 15 runs," he said.

RR posted a strong total of 228/6, powered by a sensational 103 off 37 balls from Sooryavanshi and a 35-ball 51 from Jurel. Donovan Ferreira also added a quick cameo off 16-ball 33 late in the innings.

In reply, SRH lost Travis Head early but recovered strongly as Ishan Kishan (74 off 31) and Abhishek Sharma (57 off 29) put on a 132-run stand, setting up the chase. Despite a few late wickets, Heinrich Klaasen (29) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (36) ensured the required rate stayed under control as SRH completed the chase comfortably in 18.3 overs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts