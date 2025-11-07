DSG call up Williamson as replacement for Taijul ahead of SA20 season 4

Durban [South Africa], November 7 (ANI): Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been signed as a replacement for Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam by the Durban Super Giants (DSG) for SA20 season four, the franchise announced on Friday.

Williamson, who recently announced his retirement from T20Is, will continue to play franchise cricket, with the upcoming season four of SA20 set to become his next assignment in the shortest format of the game.

Taking to X, DSG wrote, "Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has rejoined Durban's Super Giants for SA20 season 4. He replaces Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam, adding experience and strength to the batting lineup. Williamson was the team's highest run scorer last season with 233 runs in eight matches. The SA20 season 4 begins on December 26 with DSG taking on MI Cape Town in the opening fixture."

Always stylish, always dependable. The nicest man in cricket, Kane Williamson, is returningtoDurban💙 pic.twitter.com/L5w31M0yVA — Durban's Super Giants (@DurbansSG) November 7, 2025

Five days back, the 35-year-old Kane had pulled curtains on his international career in the shortest format, ending as the Kiwis' second-highest run-getter, with 2,575 runs at an average of 33, including 18 fifties, having led NZ to the finals of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.

Recently in October-end, Kane made an underwhelming return to international cricket during the ODI series against England, managing scores of 21 and 0. The ICC Champions Trophy final against India in March had been his last assignment for the Kiwis before this series, making a huge seven-month gap in his return to national colours.

Within this gap, he made his debut in The Hundred competition for London Spirit, scoring 204 runs in eight matches at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 129.93, with a half-century to his name and a best score of 53.

In the previous SA20 season, Kane had been the best batter for DSG, having made 233 runs in seven innings at an average of 46.60 and a strike rate of almost 119, with two fifties and a best score of 60*. DSG finished right at the bottom, with just two wins in 10 matches. (ANI)

