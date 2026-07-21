DSP Mohammed Siraj meets Telangana DGP CV Anand during protocol visit in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 21 (ANI): India fast bowler and Telangana Police Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammed Siraj paid a courtesy call on Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand at the DGP Office in Hyderabad as part of an official protocol visit.

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Sharing details of the meeting on X, DGP CV Anand recalled watching Siraj's journey from his early days in Hyderabad cricket to becoming one of India's premier fast bowlers.

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"Mohammed Siraj, Indian cricketer from Hyderabad and DSP in the Telangana Police, called on me as per protocol. I have seen him right from the time he was playing tennis ball cricket and in the year 2013-14, Abdul Azeem, the ex-cricketer from Hyderabad and the selector then, had asked me to come and see his talent," Anand wrote.

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The Telangana DGP also reflected on Siraj's rapid rise through the domestic ranks before earning international recognition.

"He was made to play the two-day leagues immediately, and then in 2015 he played 3-day leagues and his speed and accuracy led to his making his Ranji Trophy debut. 2016-17, he took 41 wickets in the Ranji Trophy and never looked back. His rise to representing #India across all formats of international cricket is a testament to how talent, discipline and hard work can overcome even the toughest obstacles. With his pace and intensity, he has consistently contributed to India's pace attack. He is a precious star from Hyderabad," he added.

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Concluding his post, Anand wished the pacer continued success on the international stage.

"I wished him success and many more memorable spells in India's colours."

Siraj, who officially assumed charge as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Telangana Police on October 11, 2024, was appointed by the state government following India's triumph at the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The 32-year-old was not included in India's ongoing tour of England and Ireland after the BCCI Medical Team and team management advised him to undergo a period of rest as part of his workload management programme.

Since making his international debut in a T20I against New Zealand on November 4, 2017, Siraj has established himself as one of India's leading fast bowlers across formats. He has claimed 233 international wickets, including 140 in Tests, 76 in ODIs and 17 in T20Is.

Among his career highlights are his match-winning 6/21 in the 2023 Asia Cup final, where he became the first Indian to take four wickets in a single over in international cricket, and his pivotal role in India's memorable 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in Australia.

Siraj, who currently represents Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League after previously playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, has taken 128 wickets in 125 IPL matches. He also reached the No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI bowling rankings in January 2023. (ANI)

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