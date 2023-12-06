 Du Plessis hints at return to international cricket ahead of T20 World Cup : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Du Plessis hints at return to international cricket ahead of T20 World Cup

Du Plessis hints at return to international cricket ahead of T20 World Cup

Du Plessis last featured in a T20I 3 years ago in 2020, while his last match for the Proteas was a Test against Pakistan in February 2021

Du Plessis hints at return to international cricket ahead of T20 World Cup

South Africa's Faf Du Plessis. File photo.



PTI

Abu Dhabi, December 6

Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis has hinted at a comeback to international cricket ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, saying that he has been in discussion with the Porteas' white-ball coach Rob Walter for the past couple of years.

Du Plessis last featured in a T20I three years ago in 2020. While his last match for South Africa was a Test against Pakistan in February 2021.

"I believe that I can return to international cricket," du Plessis told the broadcaster of Abu Dhabi T10 league.

"We have been speaking about this for the last couple of years. It's just figuring out the balance of the T20 World Cup next year. It's certainly something we have spoken about with the new coach," he added.

Despite not featuring for South Africa, du Plessis has been doing well in the domestic circuit as well as in T20 leagues across the world.

With 730 runs from 14 games for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, du Plessis was the second highest run getter in the IPL earlier this year.

The 39-year-old led South Africa in the 2014 and 2016 T20 World Cups but wasn't considered for the last two editions of the tournament, despite never officially retiring from white-ball cricket.

On Monday, South Africa white-ball coach Walter said the likes of du Plessis, Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw will be considered for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in June next year in the West Indies and the USA.

"Given that some of our frontline bowlers are missing out and there are guys - let me throw it out there just to create some media hype - like Faf (du Plessis) and Rilee (Rossouw) as well as Quinny (De Kock) that could well be considered for a T20 World Cup and then also the SA20 that happens next year - 80% of the side picks itself but there is definitely a space for other guys to get themselves into the conversation," Walter said.

#Cricket #Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

On camera: Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi shot dead at Jaipur home, one assailant killed in exchange of fire

2
India

Who is Rohit Godara, gangster who claimed responsibility for Karni Sena leader Gogamedi's murder

3
India

'Sachin Pilot's movements, phone were being tracked and monitored', claims outgoing Rajasthan CM Gehlot's OSD

4
India

ISRO moves Chandrayaan-3 propulsion module to orbit around Earth in unique experiment

5
Diaspora

UK police renew appeal over hate crime attack against British Sikh

6
India Explainer

INDIA bloc meeting postponed—what is the future of opposition alliance

7
India

Bodies of 13 suspected PLA cadres brought to Imphal for legal procedures, final rites

8
India

Pakistan woman Javeria Khanum arrives in India to marry Kolkata resident

9
Punjab

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

10
India

Centre orders probe in ‘cash for kidney’ racket; Apollo denies allegations

Don't Miss

View All
Govt ‘smart’ play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building
Punjab

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction
Haryana

Nuh police's sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

Top News

10 BJP MPs elected to state assemblies resign from Parliament

10 BJP MPs elected to state assemblies resign from Parliament

Among the 10 who put in their papers are nine Lok Sabha MPs,...

DMK MP Senthil Kumar withdraws anti-cow belt remarks after Lok Sabha furore

DMK MP Senthil Kumar withdraws anti-cow belt remarks after Lok Sabha furore

The withdrawal of statement by MP Senthil came when the Hous...

Lok Sabha Speaker expunges controversial remarks by DMK MP

Lok Sabha Speaker expunges controversial remarks by DMK MP

DNV Senthil Kumar on Tuesday triggered a row by using a pejo...

Anurag Thakur questions silence of Congress over DMK MP’s controversial remark

Anurag Thakur questions 'silence' of Congress over DMK MP's controversial remarks

The DMK MP’s remark on Hindi heartland states had led to a f...

Punjab Police had alerted Rajasthan Police about threat to Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi

Punjab Police had alerted Rajasthan Police about threat to Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi

The Punjab DGP office had written a letter to Rajashthan Pol...


Cities

View All

Health Department employees stage protest in support of ministerial staffers’ demands in Amritsar

Health Department employees stage protest in support of ministerial staffers’ demands in Amritsar

Sufi concert, special edition of ‘Nirguniyara’ mark 150th birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh

BJP leaders call on Dera Beas head Gurinder Dhillon in Amritsar

Pakistani woman reaches Attari to marry Kolkata man

DEO holds meet with school officials

Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Amid opposition, Chandigarh Housing Board mulls changes in need-based policy

Amid opposition, Chandigarh Housing Board mulls changes in need-based policy

NCRB report 2022: Family issues behind 70.2% suicides reported in Chandigarh

Panchkula MC begins clearing legacy waste at Jhuriwala site

Chandigarh: Give info on fee hike, seats, private schools told

Pyrotechnics on Mustang lands man behind bars in Mohali

Only AAP can give free education guarantee: Arvind Kejriwal

Only AAP can give free education guarantee: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal directs audit of Delhi Jal Board by CAG amid allegations of misappropriation of funds

Inquiry ordered into Delhi hospital’s role in kidney scam

National Capital’s air quality improves to ‘poor’ category

Delhi Metro to introduce audio ads in pilot project

12 students taken ill after drinking water

12 students taken ill after drinking water

2 weeks on, MC set to get its Commissioner

One killed, 2 hurt in tanker-truck collision

Man arrested with 67 grams of heroin

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Ludhiana district most unsafe for women, tops state in crime against fair sex: NCRB

Ludhiana district most unsafe for women, tops state in crime against fair sex: NCRB

Ludhiana residents wake up to foggy morning, visibility hit

Unwashed blankets, bedsheets cry for attention at night shelters

Travel agent booked for duping man of Rs 5L

Man dies by suicide, wife booked for abetment

6 months on, Patiala roads in a mess

6 months on, Patiala roads in a mess

Punjabi University releases salaries after PUTA stir threat

Balwant Singh Rajoana begins fast inside Patiala jail

Royal city gears up for heritage festival

Homeless shifted to shelter homes in Patiala